Prepare your kids for fall sports: where to get sports equipment deals

The kids heading back to school also means fall sports are starting up again! Parents with athletes can start preparing for the season now by getting all the necessary equipment needed for sports like football, soccer, field hockey and cross-country running.

The proper equipment means your kids will have everything they need to excel and stay safe while playing their favorite sports.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Football

Soccer

Field hockey

Cross country

Original price: $9.99

One of the most important pieces of equipment when playing any sport is a mouthguard. It protects your child’s teeth while playing an intense contact sport like football. You can find mouthguards on Amazon.

The absolute most important equipment in football is a proper helmet. Concussions happen, and the only way to prevent them is to get a helmet that fits properly. Helmets are an investment, but they’re the best investment you’ll make if your child enjoys the sport.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon both sell the Schutt youth vengeance helmet, a popular option for youth football.

Protective chest and leg padding is also necessary when playing tackle football. You can find shoulder and chest pads for kids at Dick’s Sporting Goods that are rated for school football games. Also, get padded pants from Dick’s Sporting Goods to provide your child with added protection.

Catching a football bare-handed can hurt, so grab your kids some receiving gloves that protect their hands and make catching the ball a lot easier. You can find kids' gloves on Amazon for under $20 or get Under Armour gloves from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Nothing hurts quite like getting kicked in the shin with cleats, so make sure your kids stay safe with protective shin guards. Amazon has a shin guard and knee-sock combo, all for just under $15. Nike also has shin guards in a variety of fun colors.

Help your kids stay comfortable during practice and games by getting them breathable running shorts. Find a five-pack of shorts in a variety of colors on Amazon or get a sweat-wicking pair of shorts from Nike.

12 SNEAKERS THAT CAN HELP YOU WORKOUT OUTSIDE

When playing soccer, your child needs more than just a good pair of sneakers, they’ll need cleats. These spiked shoes help grip the ground for less slippage. Amazon has an affordable pair of cleats for kids. You can also find cleats from Nike that are made from sustainable materials.

Your child can’t play field hockey without a field hockey stick. Stx and Grays are two popular field hockey stick options that are long-lasting and comfortable to hold. You can find both options, in a variety of colors, at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A field hockey stick bag is specially designed to hold your kid’s field hockey stick and the other equipment necessary for the game. Find a simple carrying bag with an additional mesh pocket for a water bottle from Dick’s Sporting Goods. You can also find a bigger bag with multiple built-in pockets at Dick’s.

Original price: $50

A face mask is necessary in field hockey to avoid getting injured when the ball is hit high. You can find goggles that double as field hockey and lacrosse goggles from Dick’s Sporting Goods or Amazon.

Original price: $18.29

Getting your kid their own field hockey balls can help them practice at school and at home. Grab a two-pack of colorful field hockey balls from Amazon. You can also get a six-pack of balls from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Running cross-country is an exciting sport, filled with unique terrain, so your child will need cross-country spikes to help them get through their races. You can find bright-colored, long-lasting cross-country spikes from Nike. Or you can get Hoka cross-country spikes that have an extra cushion for added comfort.

Running long distances is going to require a lot of water before and after the race, so you want your kids to have a durable bottle that’s easy to drink from and holds plenty of water.

Amazon has the popular Owala water bottle that’ll keep water cold for 24 hours. Amazon also has HydroFlask water bottles, which are made from durable stainless steel.

10 WATER BOTTLES THAT'LL GET KIDS TO ACTUALLY DRINK WATER

Original price: $25.99

The last thing any runner wants is to have their socks fall down in the middle of the race. Amazon has a six-pack of compression socks designed to keep your feet comfortable and are tight enough so they won't fall. A six-pack of Nike ankle socks were also designed for athletes, plus they come in unique colors.