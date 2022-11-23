REAL OR FAKE: Texans ‘cheer’ on their favorite Christmas trees

Austin tourists revealed whether they prefer real or artificial Christmas trees — and both camps had strong opinions about their pick.

"Definitely a real Christmas tree," Anna told Fox News. "They give a different kind of energy and warmth to the house."

TEAM REAL OR TEAM FAKE? Watch Texans face off in ‘spirited’ debate:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

But Aaron disagreed.

"I prefer fake Christmas trees," he said. "They’re 10 times easier to set up and get."

About 25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. Still, just 17% of adults polled in a 2020 Morning Consult survey said they buy a natural tree annually.

THAT CHRISTMAS TREE WILL COST YOU MORE THIS YEAR: INFLATION, SUPPLY ISSUES ARE TO BLAME

"It makes the whole house smell like pine," one woman who prefers natural trees said. "And I feel like without that, it's just not the same."

Lindsay told Fox News: "It just brings life in the house. And it makes the tradition a little wackier."

Anna said selecting a fresh pine is part of her family's annual Christmas customs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's a huge tradition in my family that every year we go and pick out real Christmas trees," she told Fox News. "We’ll go anywhere from a noble to a Douglas to a Fraser fir."

Aaron said he doesn't like the physical labor needed to procure a live tree.

"I’ve had a real one before, but I didn’t like going up in the snow and getting it," he told Fox News.