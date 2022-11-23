Expand / Collapse search
REAL OR FAKE: Texans 'cheer' on their favorite Christmas trees

Are you team real or fake Christmas tree? Hear what people in Texas say

By Gabrielle Reyes | Fox News
REAL OR FAKE: Texans ‘cheer’ on their favorite Christmas trees Video

REAL OR FAKE: Texans ‘cheer’ on their favorite Christmas trees

Several people in Austin shared their preferences for either real or fake Christmas trees and explained the reasons behind their choices this holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin tourists revealed whether they prefer real or artificial Christmas trees — and both camps had strong opinions about their pick.

"Definitely a real Christmas tree," Anna told Fox News. "They give a different kind of energy and warmth to the house." 

REAL OR FAKE: Texans ‘cheer’ on their favorite Christmas trees Video

But Aaron disagreed.

"I prefer fake Christmas trees," he said. "They’re 10 times easier to set up and get."

About 25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. Still, just 17% of adults polled in a 2020 Morning Consult survey said they buy a natural tree annually.

A man helps a child cut down a Christmas tree.

A man helps a child cut down a Christmas tree. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"It makes the whole house smell like pine," one woman who prefers natural trees said. "And I feel like without that, it's just not the same."

Lindsay told Fox News: "It just brings life in the house. And it makes the tradition a little wackier."

Anna said selecting a fresh pine is part of her family's annual Christmas customs.

A woman eyes up an artificial Christmas tree.

A woman eyes up an artificial Christmas tree. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It's a huge tradition in my family that every year we go and pick out real Christmas trees," she told Fox News. "We’ll go anywhere from a noble to a Douglas to a Fraser fir." 

Aaron said he doesn't like the physical labor needed to procure a live tree.

"I’ve had a real one before, but I didn’t like going up in the snow and getting it," he told Fox News.

To learn why people in Austin are team real or fake Christmas tree, click here.