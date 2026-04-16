Fast-food chain rejects tech trends, doubles down on in-person service

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→ In-N-Out is sticking with in-person service — and saying no to modern fast-food shortcuts.

→ Doctors are exploring how a tiny red berry can help some chemo patients rediscover flavor — and the joy of eating.

→ A "Star Trek" legend's final meal pick blends global flavors with a surprising, sophisticated twist.

The hot plate

→ A cowboy chef's blunt message about a common dinnertime habit may hit close to home.

→ McDonald's CEO's latest taste test goes viral — but not for the reasons he expected.

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Light bites

→ This frothy coffee trend is blowing up online — but doctors say it comes with a hidden risk.

→ A simple fruit pairing may help improve key heart health markers in just a matter of weeks.

→ Classic flavors still rule, but bold new picks are quietly reshaping America's ice cream cravings.

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Quote of the week

"Standards in shoplifting seem to be getting higher now."

→ A tense escalator showdown ends with steaks everywhere — and a shoplifting suspect slipping away.