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Lifestyle Newsletter

Fast-food chain rejects tech trends, doubles down on in-person service

The latest food news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ In-N-Out is sticking with in-person service — and saying no to modern fast-food shortcuts.

→ Doctors are exploring how a tiny red berry can help some chemo patients rediscover flavor — and the joy of eating.

→ A "Star Trek" legend's final meal pick blends global flavors with a surprising, sophisticated twist.

People eating at In-N-Out restaurant

In-N-Out is standing by its in-person service model. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The hot plate

→ A cowboy chef's blunt message about a common dinnertime habit may hit close to home.

→ McDonald's CEO's latest taste test goes viral — but not for the reasons he expected.

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Light bites

Woman stirring Vietnamese egg coffee in cafe

The sweet, frothy texture of egg coffee has helped fuel its popularity online. (iStock)

→ This frothy coffee trend is blowing up online — but doctors say it comes with a hidden risk.

→ A simple fruit pairing may help improve key heart health markers in just a matter of weeks.

→ Classic flavors still rule, but bold new picks are quietly reshaping America's ice cream cravings.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS

Quote of the week

"Standards in shoplifting seem to be getting higher now."

→ A tense escalator showdown ends with steaks everywhere — and a shoplifting suspect slipping away.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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