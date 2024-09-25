Creative couples costumes to take your Halloween up a notch

Halloween is around the corner, and contrary to popular belief, the spookiest day of the year isn’t just about ghoulish fun and dressing up in costumes for the kiddos. With Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, you can bet that plenty of adults will play hooky from work the next day to get decked out and throw a Halloween bash to remember.

So when that invitation comes in, will you be ready? Don’t get stuck scrambling for that perfectly creative couple’s costume at the last minute. You’ll be the best-dressed pair at the party, from pickleball and paddle sets to movie icons and pop-culture-inspired duos. Here are creative couple costume ideas that are sure to impress!

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with more than 36 million people partaking at least once a year. With pickleball rising in the trends, it’s no surprise this pickleball and racket set from Spirit Halloween is one of the hottest couples costumes of the year. It’s also an easy one to just throw on over your clothes and go. For added effect, throw on a pickleball uniform from Spirit Halloween.

Nobody puts Barbie in a box! Get inspired by a bit of childhood nostalgia by dressing up as everyone’s favorite doll couple. The Barbie movie may have been released last year but the Barbie and Ken couples costume from Spirit Halloween is still very much of the moment. You can put Ken in a box or on in-line skates like the movie character, if you dare!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire grossed $113 million this year at the box office and sparked one of the hottest couples’ costumes of the year. All it entails is this jumpsuit and a proton pack from Halloween Costumes (to fight the ghosts, of course!) And if you want to get extra creative, dress one of your kiddos up as a DIY ghost or everyone’s favorite ghoul, Slimer .

Considering the hottest current topic is the 2024 presidential election, plenty of folks will dress up like their favorite candidate. But if you prefer to stay bi-partisan, go as a pair dressed as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris . A mask from Halloween Costumes and a business suit are all you need for each and for a little extra oomph, carry a yard sign that supports the dueling nominees.

Do you feel like you’re always looking for a place to plug in your phone and recharge? Get on board with this fun take on today’s first-world problems and never run out of power with this plug-and-socket costume from Walmart. Or, staying with the tech theme, if you’re that inseparable pair, go as a pair of earbuds . These have both costumes in one bag for an affordable yet creative look.

This deer and headlights costume from Walmart is hilarious and relatable, especially if you live in a rural area. A fun take on the phrase "like a deer in headlights," you’ll be the life of the party – especially when they see that the ‘headlights’ actually light up.

Are you and your spouse always arguing about whether the toilet paper should go over or under or whose job it is to replace it when it’s empty? Have a little fun with this empty toilet paper roll costume from Walmart paired with a giant toilet paper roll that makes the statement that its proper position is indeed over.

While you may be arguing about which one’s the Colonel and which one’s the chicken, there’s no doubt this creative couple’s costume from Amazon will be a huge hit. Don’t forget the bucket – you can DIY by purchasing a plain white bucket, sticking on a KFC sticker and filling it with some fake fried chicken . Be sure to replace it with candy before the end of the night!

Is Avocado toast just for foodies? Not anymore! Everyone loves this easy and healthy breakfast combo, which also makes a fun couples costume from Spirit Halloween and an alternative to the old standby PB&J. The 3D costume is easy to slip into over jeans and requires minimal effort but makes a big impact.

