10 Halloween costumes adults will love

How many times have you thrown together a last minute Halloween costume? Don’t repeat the pattern this year. The 10 costumes on this list are varied, with classics and modern choices. There’s an option for those going trick-or-treating with the kids, anyone going to a Halloween party and those who want to just relax and eat candy at home.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these costumes to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Men’s

Women’s

With the new Beetlejuice movie out, this is a great time to dress up as Beetlejuice, and get all your friends to dress up like the rest of the cast. You can get a Beetlejuice costume from Spirit Halloween, you can also find the iconic striped suit and tie on Amazon.

A classic pirate costume from Spirit Halloween is an easy, but fun option for any party. Live out your Pirates of the Caribbean dreams and dress up with boots, an eye patch and pirate pants, complete it with a plastic sword, and you’re good to go. You can also find pirate costumes on Amazon.

HERE'S THE LIST YOU NEED TO FIND BUDGET-FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN COSTUMES AND DECORATIONS

Batman is arguably one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, so a Batman costume from Spirit Halloween is always a hit. You can also find the cape, mask and padded jumpsuit on Amazon.

Prioritizing comfort over the scary factor this Halloween? A jumpsuit is comfortable and this Stitch jumpsuit celebrates one of the greatest Disney movies. Find one at Spirit Halloween or Amazon.

Original price: $40.99

A cowboy costume is another classic that’s just plain cool. Plus, it’s easy to throw together. You can get a vest, hat, belt buckle, a bandanna and just add jeans. Piece together your costume with this cowboy gear from Spirit Halloween or this set on Amazon.

Not every witch has to be terrifying. If you want to dress in a comfortable, cute dress for Halloween, you can get a coven witch dress that has stars and moons on it, plus a hood. You can get a purple dress from Spirit Halloween or a black dress on Amazon.

Monsters Inc. is a beloved movie from the early 2000s, so if you’re a Millennial, a costume of Mike Wazowski is nostalgic. Spirit Halloween has a Mike Wazowski dress with tall green boots, plus a Monsters Inc. beanie you’ll want to wear all winter. Another option is a Mike Wazowski onesie from Amazon that’s comfortable and warm, ideal for trick-or-treating with your kids.

Entertain your kids and look amazing at your Halloween party with a Moana costume. You can embody your inner Disney princess when you buy a Moana costume from Spirit Halloween or Amazon.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Was Scooby-Doo one of your favorite shows as a kid? Take a step back in time with this retro Velma costume. You get her classic orange shirt, skirt, knee-high socks and, of course, the glasses when you buy from Spirit Halloween or Amazon.

A classy, stylish but still spooky costume is Wednesday Addams. It’s modern and a classic. Both Spirit Halloween and Amazon sell everything you need to dress up.