5 fun Halloween trunk-or-treat decoration kits

Parents are turning to safer alternatives besides the traditional trick-or-treating to celebrate Halloween. One increasingly popular option is trunk-or-treat events. With this alternative, people decorate their cars and children go from car to car for treats and games.

Once you have the perfect Halloween costume picked out, the next step is to consider how to decorate your trunk if you are planning on participating in a trunk-or-treat event.

Here are five fun kits you should consider:

This Ghostbusters Trunk or Treat Kit from Walmart will transform your car into a Ghostbuster fan's dream come true. The kit includes awesome printed images of the Ecto-1 license plate, the Ghostbusters symbol, the Slimer, and more.

Let this Beetlejuice-inspired sandworm be the centerpiece of your trunk-or-treat design. This 4.6-foot-tall Halloween inflatable arch has built-in LEDs for decorating the trunk of your car. It is equipped with a user-friendly air pump that inflates quickly and easily. Just plug it in and the castle will inflate in minutes.

STAND OUT THIS HALLOWEEN WITH BEETLEJUICE INSPIRED COSTUMES AND MORE

This kid-friendly Dalmatian decorating trunk-or-treat kit on Amazon is easy to assemble, so you can decorate with your children. The kit has everything you need, even a big red tongue to make the Dalmatian.

If you are more into celebrating the season and less into Halloween, try this Christian-themed deluxe pumpkin trunk-or-treat set from Oriental Trading. Decorate your trunk easily with this religious Halloween-themed pumpkin set, perfect for a church-sponsored event.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

If you like to celebrate with balloons, try this trunk-or-treat kit from Amazon, which includes 80 balloons to make the perfect Halloween-themed trunk arch. The kit includes four special foil balloons and a three-meter purple light string that can blink or stay on.