Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Plan an epic Halloween party with this spooky decor

The right decor can make your Halloween party a huge hit

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Throw the party of the season with these Halloween decorations.

Throw the party of the season with these Halloween decorations. (iStock )

For many, Halloween is the biggest holiday of the year, so it warrants a huge party full of spooky decor, creepy cuisine and all your friends and family. This list of Halloween party decorations can help you throw the party you’ve always wanted, with decor options for every room.

To get most of the items on our list shipped to your door in 24 hours, consider becoming an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

DECORATING FOR HALLOWEEN EARLY? THESE 4 STORES ALREADY HAVE HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS OUT

Inflatable Halloween ice cooler: on sale for $13.99

Original price: $19.99

Make sure your drinks stay cold during your party. 

Make sure your drinks stay cold during your party.  (Michaels)

Keep bottles and cans cold and add some decorations around the room with these inflatable Halloween coolers. You can get a skeleton in a coffin-shaped blow-up cooler from Amazon or a vampire in a blow-up coffin from Michael’s.

Bat wall decorations: on sale for $5.59

Original price: $6.99

Add bats to all the rooms in your house. 

Add bats to all the rooms in your house.  (Amazon )

You can get a set of bat wall decorations you can easily stick all over your house. They’re the easiest decorations you’ll put up, but they make a big impact. Amazon and Wayfair both sell bat decorations.

Life-size skeleton: on sale for $64.99

Original price: $99

A giant skeleton is sure to be a favorite. 

A giant skeleton is sure to be a favorite.  (Walmart)

A life-size skeleton can be put in a chair to greet guests, outside on your doorstep or anywhere else you want to add some spookiness. Shop for a life-size skeleton at Walmart or Amazon.

3-pack of Halloween tablecloths: $7.99

Keep your tables clean and add to the festivities. 

Keep your tables clean and add to the festivities.  (Amazon )

Tablecloths are an easy place to add some festiveness. Amazon has a three-pack of haunted house tablecloths. They’re plastic, so cleanup will be easy at the end of the night. Walmart also has a haunted house tablecloth with three plastic tablecloths.

Chucky serving bowl: $49.99

Get the creepiest candy bowl around. 

Get the creepiest candy bowl around.  (Spirit Halloween )

Freak out all your guests with a Chucky serving bowl. It’s the perfect bowl for Halloween candy or a side dish you’re putting out at the party. You can buy a Chucky serving bowl from Spirit Halloween or Spencers.

Ghost plastic reusable cups: $12.99

These adorable ghost cups are reusable. 

These adorable ghost cups are reusable.  (Spirit Halloween)

Grab a couple sets of reusable ghost cups from Spirit Halloween. They’re long-lasting, reusable cups you can use all through the holiday season and at your party.

60pcs Halloween plates and napkins: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $15.99

Halloween paper plates are festive and efficient for cleaning up. 

Halloween paper plates are festive and efficient for cleaning up.  (Amazon )

Have more guests than you do plates? Get Halloween-themed paper plates and napkins that can just be thrown away at the end of the party. Amazon has a 60-piece plate set of different Halloween prints. 

For more unique prints, Meri Meri has potion bottle-shaped paper plates, stripped and checkered pumpkin paper plates and vintage-style Halloween napkins.

Honeycomb witch hat decorations: $20

Add witch hats all over your home for quick and easy decor. 

Add witch hats all over your home for quick and easy decor.  (Meri Meri)

Hang witch hats throughout the house to really get into the Halloween spirit. Meri Meri makes honeycomb witch hats with foil stars you can put on the hats or on your ceiling. Amazon also has a six-pack of fabric of witch hats you can hang inside or outside your home.

Halloween string lights: $19.99

Orange and purple lights are classics for Halloween. 

Orange and purple lights are classics for Halloween.  (Amazon )

Add some mood lighting to your party with orange and purple string lights that transform your home into a spooky party spot. Amazon has a 100-foot set of lights with eight different lighting combinations.

Add some additional spiderweb lights, like these from Walmart, to create an even spookier experience for your guests. 

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Halloween rug and mats: $26.99

Celebrate your favorite Halloween movie with these <i>Hocus Pocus</i> mats. 

Celebrate your favorite Halloween movie with these Hocus Pocus mats.  (Amazon)

Halloween rugs or kitchen mats add more permanent Halloween decorations you can choose to keep up all year round. Wayfair has a braided rug featuring a witch’s hat and a crow that’s perfect for every season. Amazon has Hocus Pocus-themed mats for your kitchen that feature quotes from everyone’s favorite Halloween movie. 