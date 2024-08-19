Plan an epic Halloween party with this spooky decor

For many, Halloween is the biggest holiday of the year, so it warrants a huge party full of spooky decor, creepy cuisine and all your friends and family. This list of Halloween party decorations can help you throw the party you’ve always wanted, with decor options for every room.

Keep bottles and cans cold and add some decorations around the room with these inflatable Halloween coolers. You can get a skeleton in a coffin-shaped blow-up cooler from Amazon or a vampire in a blow-up coffin from Michael’s.

You can get a set of bat wall decorations you can easily stick all over your house. They’re the easiest decorations you’ll put up, but they make a big impact. Amazon and Wayfair both sell bat decorations.

A life-size skeleton can be put in a chair to greet guests, outside on your doorstep or anywhere else you want to add some spookiness. Shop for a life-size skeleton at Walmart or Amazon.

Tablecloths are an easy place to add some festiveness. Amazon has a three-pack of haunted house tablecloths. They’re plastic, so cleanup will be easy at the end of the night. Walmart also has a haunted house tablecloth with three plastic tablecloths.

Freak out all your guests with a Chucky serving bowl. It’s the perfect bowl for Halloween candy or a side dish you’re putting out at the party. You can buy a Chucky serving bowl from Spirit Halloween or Spencers.

Grab a couple sets of reusable ghost cups from Spirit Halloween. They’re long-lasting, reusable cups you can use all through the holiday season and at your party.

Have more guests than you do plates? Get Halloween-themed paper plates and napkins that can just be thrown away at the end of the party. Amazon has a 60-piece plate set of different Halloween prints.

For more unique prints, Meri Meri has potion bottle-shaped paper plates, stripped and checkered pumpkin paper plates and vintage-style Halloween napkins.

Hang witch hats throughout the house to really get into the Halloween spirit. Meri Meri makes honeycomb witch hats with foil stars you can put on the hats or on your ceiling. Amazon also has a six-pack of fabric of witch hats you can hang inside or outside your home.

Add some mood lighting to your party with orange and purple string lights that transform your home into a spooky party spot. Amazon has a 100-foot set of lights with eight different lighting combinations.

Add some additional spiderweb lights, like these from Walmart, to create an even spookier experience for your guests.

Halloween rugs or kitchen mats add more permanent Halloween decorations you can choose to keep up all year round. Wayfair has a braided rug featuring a witch’s hat and a crow that’s perfect for every season. Amazon has Hocus Pocus-themed mats for your kitchen that feature quotes from everyone’s favorite Halloween movie.