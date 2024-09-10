11 essential items to fill your Halloween boo basket

Boo baskets are a great way to celebrate the Halloween season and a feel-good practice that will cheer any recipient up. If you don't know what these are, keep reading. A boo basket is a gift basket filled with Halloween-themed treats and other items that are exchanged among friends and loved ones. You can gift one anonymously or not. It has been a growing favorite tradition among school-aged children.

Today, the Halloween trend remains a hit with children and has gained popularity with friends and couples as another way to show the people you love your appreciation. Some people give boo baskets on Oct. 1 so that the recipient can enjoy the treats throughout the month. But you can gift these baskets throughout the month.

Baskets can be simple. For kids, you could fill a basket with Halloween toys, coloring books and crayons, glow sticks, play dough, puzzles and other holiday-related trinkets. Or they can be extravagant—TikTok has plenty of shares that show baskets that include these trending Ugg slippers.

Here are 11 items to help you put your boo basket together:

This collapsible basket on Amazon is the perfect base to build a boo basket for adults or children. Plus, it is sturdy enough to be used for storage later. If you are looking for a smaller scaled basket, try this plush boo basket, $8.99 at Walmart, that can later be used to trick-or-treat.

Self-care gifts are perfect for a boo basket. This pack of six bath bombs for kids has a surprise Halloween toy. The bath bombs are individually wrapped, so you can gift all six to one recipient or divide them into several baskets. If your boo basket is for an adult, you can ditch the Halloween theme and just go for this luxurious bath bomb set, $24.90 on Amazon, that will melt away any anxiety she has built up over the changing season. The bath bombs are beautifully wrapped and leave their skin feeling silky and soft.

Add a pair of these Ugg Tasman slippers to the basket for that wow factor. Plus, fall is officially the start of Ugg season, so this is a very useful purchase that she will appreciate as the days get colder. Buy these look alike slippers from Amazon for $39.99 .

Original price: $34.99

Slip this Simple Modern Halloween Tumbler with straw from Amazon into the basket for some festive fun. Or if she prefers a water bottle, gift her an Owala Freesip in a fun Halloween color. Make it extra special by adding these Halloween straw cover caps to the basket.

Original price: $19.99

Slippers are a great gift to include, considering the changing season. These pumpkin slippers from Amazon would make a great addition to a boo basket. Buy these cute bat slippers for $12.98 at Walmart if the basket you arrange is for a kid.

Coffee lovers will enjoy this iced coffee cup on Amazon to pour their favorite fall brew in. This cup comes with ghost pumpkins and skull motifs, a lid, a stainless steel straw and a straw brush. It is suitable for hot and cold beverages. This light-up ghost tumbler, $9.99 at Michaels Stores, will quickly become your kid's favorite.

Add a cozy Halloween-themed blanket to the basket, like this Hocus Pocus one from Amazon. It's the perfect seasonal gift they will use to cuddle under as the nights grow longer and the couch beckons. This cute, pink, friendly ghost-themed blanket, $15.88 at Walmart, is perfect for a kids' basket.

This lavender-scented Halloween skeleton candle from Amazon will add a spooky touch to your basket. This pumpkin spice, two-wick candle, $5.97 at Walmart, will help set the mood for all fall things.

These Disney women's Minnie Mouse Halloween-themed socks will be a big hit for any Disney lover. The pack has three Halloween-themed crew socks with different prints and colors! These kids' Halloween socks from Happy Socks, on sale for $4.80, come in a pack of two and are packaged in the cutest Halloween-themed box.

Sanrio characters are a hit with kids and adults. This Halloween Hello Kitty reversible plush on Amazon would make a great addition to boo baskets. Also, this Dia De Los Muertos teddy bear dress set from Build-A-Bear would make a striking addition to your gift basket.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Your kids will love snuggling up in these organic Halloween Long John Pajamas from Hannah Anderson that glow in the dark. Buy an adult-sized version of Halloween printed PJs for $14.98 at Walmart.