Best last-minute New Year's Eve activities and decor

The new year is upon us.

Whether you’re watching the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball drop at home with your close family members or you’re planning to have a get-together with friends, you’ll need to make sure your entertainment options and decor are up to standard.

Here are seven budget-friendly New Year’s Eve items and decorations that you’ll want to consider if you’re making plans at the last minute.

Party City Black, Silver & Gold New Year's Star Foil Balloon Bouquet

Price: $20

Bring a little festive sparkle into your home with Party City’s New Year's Star Foil Balloon Bouquet. The 12-piece balloon kit includes an even number of black, silver and gold balloons, so you can dress up your area for a bright 2022.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $129.95

If you’re going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve, you could benefit from using a portable speaker. The JBL Flip 6 is a waterproof speaker that’s designed to offer a 20 Watt sound output and 12 hours of playtime.

Confetti Party Poppers

Price: Starts at $5

You can’t have a New Year’s celebration without confetti party poppers. You can generally find a 12-count pack at your local party goods or general merchandise store for around $5.

Sparklers

Price: Starts at $3.50

If you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve outside, you might want to consider using sparklers when midnight strikes. These festive staples can generally be found in packs at party goods or general merchandise stores. You can often find an eight-pack for as little as $3.50.

Jenga Drinking Game

Price: $19.99 to $59.95

Need a fun game for your New Year’s Eve bash? Try a Jenga-like drinking game. If it’s too late for you to order one online, you can potentially find a game at World Market (Tipsy Tower Drinking Game, $19.95), L.L. Bean (Yard Games Tumbling Timbers, $59.95) or Sur La Table (Chill Out Stumbling Blocks Game, $25).

If all else fails, you can whip out Jenga blocks and shot glasses you already own and create your own game.

Party City Kit for 25 - Black, Silver, & Gold Cheers New Year's Eve Party Kit

Price: $36

If you’re the type of person that likes to get all your party decorations in one shot, you’ll want to take a look at this New Year’s Eve Party Kit from Party City. The black-, silver- and gold-themed kit for 25 includes cone hats, top hats, tiaras beaded necklaces, blowouts, horns and squawkers, so you’ll be able to celebrate when the clock strikes midnight.

DIY Photo Booth

Price: Starts at $69.99

Create your own photo booth with Fujifilm’s Instax camera and props from your local party goods store. You can purchase one camera or a few and leave them around your home, so your guests can capture moments that you won’t want to miss on New Year’s Eve.