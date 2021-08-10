Chef's famous crab cakes he serves at top South Carolina restaurant: Try the recipe

The sizzle of crab cakes in a skillet screams summer.

But as any crab cakes enthusiast knows, not all patties are created equal. You’ve got your frozen duds, you’ve got your bland, overpriced crab cakes from behind the seafood counter, and then you’ve got perfection.

These crab cakes are said to be perfection—of the pure, simple, and Old Bay-flecked variety.

"The crab cakes have been on our menu at Soby's since before we opened in 1997. These are the soul of our restaurant; the recipe hasn't changed in over 24 years," shared Shaun Garcia, executive chef, Soby's New South Cuisine, a favorite haunt of epicures in Greenville, South Carolina.

"If you ask someone what to order at Soby's, they're always going to say the crab cakes. When you bite into the crab cakes for the first or fifteenth time, you're often overcome with a sense of nostalgia. There's a comfort to this dish that often triggers a fond memory instantaneously," Garcia added.

Here, Garcia shares his recipe with FOX News.

Soby’s Crab Cakes with Rémoulade

Serves 6

Ingredients

Crab Cakes:

2 pounds Lump Crabmeat

1 Tbsp Italian Parsley, chopped

½ tsp Fresh Thyme Leaves, chopped

Pinch Ground White Pepper

1 tsp Old Bay seasoning

Pinch Ground Mustard Seed

2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

½ cup Panko (Japanese breadcrumbs, available in most supermarkets)

¾ cup Mayonnaise

1 Egg, whole

2 Egg Whites

Olive Oil

Rémoulade:

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Shallot, minced

2 Tbsp Capers, drained, chopped

6 Anchovy Fillets, chopped

1 Lemon, juiced

½ cup White Wine

¼ cup Italian Parsley, minced

1⁄3 cup Creole Mustard or mustard of choice

2 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 cups Mayonnaise

Directions

For the Crab Cakes:

1. Gently pick through the crab and remove any shells.

2. Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined, taking care not to break up the crab any more than necessary.

3. Heat some olive oil in a large skillet.

4. Scoop about ⅓-cup of the mix into the hot pan for each crab cake. Do not overcrowd the pan.

5. Flatten with a spatula to approximately ¾-inch thick.

6. Cook the cakes until they are brown on one side. Gently flip and cook on the other side until the cakes are heated through.

For the Rémoulade:

1. Cook the shallots, capers, and anchovy fillets in the olive oil on medium heat for one-to-two minutes. Do not let the shallots brown.

2. Add the lemon juice and white wine. Simmer until almost all the liquid is gone.

3. Cool the shallot mixture.

4. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and whisk in the parsley, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and mayonnaise.

5. Keep the rémoulade covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve.