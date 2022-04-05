Expand / Collapse search
Chili’s server reveals ‘hack’ for handling overcooked molten chocolate cake in viral TikTok

The restaurant ‘hack’ video has been viewed more than 440,600 times

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A reported server at Chili’s has revealed a "hack" for when the chain’s famous molten chocolate cake gets overcooked.

TikTok user @fortheloveof_money, who goes by S. Garcia on the platform, posted a video last week showing how they prepared the popular dessert

In the video – which had the words, "When you over cook [sic] the molten cake," overlaid on it – Garcia shows the molten chocolate cake caved in. 

Garcia then fills the center with what appears to be chocolate fudge and then drizzles what appears to be caramel sauce over the cake before topping it with vanilla ice cream. 

The video was captioned, "Haven’t had a complaint yet," along with hashtags including "#serverhacks" and "#hacks."

Since Garcia posted the video last week, it has been viewed more than 440,600 times, as of Tuesday morning. 

Many commenters on the video didn’t seem to be phased by the "hack."

"I’m not complaining," one person wrote. "It’s amazing either way."

A restaurant server revealed how they handle overcooked chocolate molten cake.

A restaurant server revealed how they handle overcooked chocolate molten cake. (iStock)

Someone else said: "I’d still eat it."

"THIS IS GENIUS," another person commented. 

One commenter wrote: "Tbh looks good af."

However, other commenters weren’t as thrilled. 

"What restaurant is this?" one person commented. "So I can never go there."

Another commenter wrote, in part: "That looks like trash."

"Yea that looks like crap," someone else said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Garcia and Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, for comment. 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 

