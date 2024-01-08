10 bestselling cookbooks of 2023 in case you missed them

Are you new to cooking and don't know where to begin?

Are you comfortable in the kitchen, but need inspiration and are tired of the same old meals?

Either way, a good cookbook can put unique meals on your table and freshen up your weekly menu.

Whether you are cooking for yourself or a family of four, a good cookbook can provide you with inspiration behind your classic dishes.

Below are 10 popular cookbooks of 2023 that you can purchase today to improve your meals in the New Year.

1. 'Natasha's Kitchen: 100+ Easy Family-Favorite Recipes You'll Make Again and Again'

Natasha Kravchuk and her family came to the U.S. from Ukraine when she was a young child.

After growing up with her mother's cooking, she had to learn how to cook in her adulthood.

Kravchuk began her food blog in 2009, when she shared her favorite recipes with her audience.

Her debut cookbook features over 100 budget-friendly, easy recipes that can be whipped up by the busiest of families.

The cookbook includes recipes like turkey meatball soup and salmon piccata.

2. ‘More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen’

"More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen" is a debut cookbook by Molly Baz.

This book is filled with recipes that those of all skill levels can put together.

For extra assistance beyond the words on the page, this cookbook is filled with QR codes leading to video tutorials and audio descriptions of the steps to take in order to complete the recipe.

3. ‘Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook’

This book, as the title implies, is great for beginners getting started on their cooking journey.

The chapters in the book by Sohla El-Waylly are separated by different techniques that are used for cooking.

For example, one chapter is titled "Temperature Management 101," while another is "Getting to Know Dough."

Not only does this cookbook share over 200 delicious recipes, including charred lemon risotto and masa and buttermilk tres leches — it also provides techniques for beginner cooks that can be applied to a variety of dishes.

4. ‘The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z’

How much food do you toss in the trash?

In the United States, food waste is an estimated 30% to 40% of the food supply, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The over 1,500 recipes in this cookbook by Tamar Adler use the leftovers you likely have in your fridge or pantry, such as extra vegetables and meat you don't know how to use.

Using the recipes outlined in this cookbook is not only healthier for the environment, but will also help put your hard-earned money back in your pocket.

5. ‘Veg-Table: Recipes, Techniques and Plant Science for Big-Flavored Vegetable-Focused Meals’

From Nik Sharma, the author of "The Flavor Equation" and "Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food," comes a cookbook for cooks of all levels looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diet.

There are over 50 vegetables outlined in this cookbook. For each vegetable included, readers can find information about their origins, as well as how to buy, store and cook.

6. ‘Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling’

This cookbook by Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral shares more than 100 recipes for both dishes and drinks you can serve at your next carne asada gathering.

This book's chapters are split into eight different elements that make up a perfect meal, such as appetizers, meats, side dishes, cocktails and dessert.

7. ‘Still We Rise: A Love Letter to the Southern Biscuit with Over 70 Sweet and Savory Recipes’

Erika Council, founder of Bomb Biscuit Company in Atlanta, has mastered the biscuit — and now she is sharing her expertise.

Of course, you can find the recipe for a traditional biscuit in this cookbook, but also so many more unique renditions to try, and spreads for pairing with them.

There are over 70 unique recipes in this cookbook.

8. ‘Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others’

In "Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others," Amy Thielen highlights 125 recipes that you can put together for a gathering of any size.

This includes small events like a dinner party, or larger ones such as a holiday gathering.

The recipes outlined in the cookbook are all displayed in menu form.

9. 'Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook: Delicious Homestyle Recipes from Character and Real-Life Chef Gabriel 'Gator' Guilbeau'

In the hit show "Yellowstone," many scenes feature the Dutton family sitting around the dinner table, being served by their personal chief, Gator.

Gator, played by Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau, is a real-life chef.

His cookbook brings recipes to readers that were seen on the Duttons' table and inspired by the popular show.

There are over 55 recipes included in this cookbook, including Beth's "Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka" smoothie.

10. ‘Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to 1980s’

This cookbook by B. Dyland Hollis is a blast from the past, with over 100 recipes from the 20th century.

Recipes in this book include chocolate potato cake, cornflake macaroons and tomato soup cake.