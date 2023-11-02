Best foods to eat for radiant, ageless skin and what to avoid, according to nutritionists

For a glowing complexion, it’s not solely about genes, supplements and skincare products.

In fact, experts say healthier skin can begin with what you eat.

"Diet can play a large role in the health of your body’s biggest organ, your skin," said Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian of erinpalinski.com and author of "Belly Fat Diet For Dummies."

"Some nutrients in plant-based foods, such as vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene and polyphenols, function as antioxidants which help reduce inflammation, promote the skin’s structural support and defend against oxidation," she added.

As Jessica Shapiro, associate wellness and nutrition manager at Montefiore Advanced Care, elaborates, collagen is the protein in our bodies that is found in our tendons, ligaments, bones, connective tissue, skin and so much more.

"It is formed by the amino acids that are broken down from the protein sources in our diet," said Shapiro, who is based in New York.

What about fats?

"Lipids, or fats, are integral to the integrity of our skin and the barrier our skin provides, especially since lipids are a part of the membrane of every single cell in the body," said Shapiro, further commenting that the type and amount of fat that we consume can positively or negatively affect your skin health.

If a diet consists of healthy fats, per Shapiro, there is an anti-inflammatory, protective and regenerative skin effect.

In fact, these healthy fats, are important for hydration and elasticity of the skin and maintenance of the overall function of the skin, according to Shapiro.

"These healthy fats are essential nutrients since the body is unable to synthesize these types of fats," she added, noting that the three main types of omega-3 fatty acids are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

"Fish and seafood sources of omega-3 tend to be higher in DHA and EPA, while plant sources are typically higher in ALA," Shapiro said.

Read on for foods brimming with those nutrients to load up on for a lovely complexion and smooth skin tone.

Almonds

It may be time to grab a handful of almonds, as they're nutrient-dense.

"Eating almonds daily can help to reduce wrinkles while boosting complexion," said Palinski-Wade, adding that a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal, "Nutrients," found that consuming almonds daily (about two ounces per day) led to a 16% reduction in wrinkles over a 16-week period and a 20% reduction in facial pigmentation intensity.

Almonds are high in vitamin E, which promotes healthy skin.

Fatty fish and shellfish

"Fish and shellfish are protein-rich and appear to provide a collagen source that is well utilized in our bodies to build up our own collagen," said Shapiro.

As Shapiro highlights, fatty fish, such as salmon, "are still some of the best options in the sea."

Shapiro advises cooking with the skin on to maintain the healthy oils for a wonderful marine source of omega-3 fatty acids.

What about shellfish?

"The shellfish with the highest omega-3 content per ounce is found in mussels," Shapiro explained.

"They also provide a nice amount of zinc and copper. Foods rich in zinc and vitamin C are both essential cofactors for collagen synthesis," she said.

Since people make less collagen as they age, explains Shapiro, you tend to see the changes in collagen on the largest organ of the body: your skin.

"Consuming foods that provide a natural collagen source and also selecting foods that contain the cofactors of collagen, these foods will therefore support more skin elasticity, smoother skin appearance, and less skin breakdown," she said.

Cashews

"Cashews are a plant protein source of omega 3 and have the highest amount of zinc per ounce of any nut," said Shaprio, adding that cashews are also rich in other nutrients essential for skin health including collagen cofactor vitamin C, as well as copper, magnesium, selenium, vitamin E and antioxidants.

Plus, many people feel they're delicious. Sprinkle a few cashew halves on a salad or eat them with an orange as a midday snack.

Citrus fruit and bell peppers

Citrus is good for your skin too – as are bell peppers.

The reason? Good ole vitamin C.

"Citrus fruit and bell peppers tend to have some of the highest vitamin C content," said Shapiro.

"Vitamin C is not only a cofactor to collagen, but also is a powerful antioxidant, which also plays a role in protecting against sun damage."

Seeds

Seeds like chia seeds and flaxseeds are more options to reach for as they "provide plant-versions of omega-3 fatty acids," which are good for the skin, Shapiro said.

"They also are a wonderful plant-source of protein and include a plethora of nutrients including fiber which is important for gut health."

And then there's pumpkin seeds: a fitting one for fall.

"Pumpkin flesh is chock-full of carotenoids, which are phytochemicals that can act like antioxidants and protect the skin from the inside out when you eat them," said Nichole Dandrea-Russert, an Atlanta, Georgia-based plant-based dietitian of purelyplanted.com.

"Studies show that carotenoids can protect the skin from sun exposure and environmental pollutants," she went on, adding that pumpkin flesh is also rich in vitamins C and E – two more essential vitamins that act like antioxidants and protect the skin from damaging UV rays.

Pumpkin seeds are a solid pick for skin health, too.

"They’re rich in collagen-forming compounds, zinc, copper, iron, vitamin E, and protein," said Dandrea-Russert.

Leafy greens

"Some experts recommend consuming up to four cups of leafy greens daily, which may be a challenge for some, given that one in ten Americans get the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables a day," said Dandrea-Russert.

"Leafy greens aren’t typically top of mind when it comes to convenience foods in today’s busy world, but when considering skin health (and overall health), they should be," she continued, noting that leafy greens contain fiber, which can fight inflammation in the gut and the skin.

Per Dandrea-Russert, leafy greens are also packed with phytochemicals like chlorophyll, which gives them their bright green hue.

"Research indicates that chlorophyll may help stimulate collagen production due to its antioxidant effects," she said, adding that one study reported that chlorophyll improved facial wrinkles and elasticity in female volunteers over the age of 45.

"Researchers speculate that chlorophyll's antioxidant properties play a role in preventing wrinkles and skin damage. Like pumpkin, leafy greens are also rich in fiber, carotenoids and vitamin C," said Dandrea-Russert.

Foods to Avoid

Too much pizza, fried chicken sandwiches or pie isn’t doing your skin any good (ditto for your waistline), according to experts.

"Consuming too many processed or refined sugars and foods with a high glycemic index, such as dairy, carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats, can cause skin inflammation, irritation, breakouts, and possibly promote aging," said Palinski-Wade, noting that these foods are often highly inflammatory, lack fiber and antioxidants, and can increase the spread of free radicals throughout your body, which makes healthy skin cells age faster.

Echoing Palinski-Wade, Dandrea-Russert shared that minimizing refined sugar is key if you want to preserve collagen and a youthful complexion, as well as minimize inflammation.

"Sugar can cause cross-linking of collagen and result in loss of skin elasticity," she stated, stressing that the type of sugar that’s concerning is those you find in ultra processed foods like cakes, cookies, and other packaged foods as opposed to natural sugar found in fruits that are part of the whole fruit package, "which includes lots of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants that support skin health.

"To that point Dandrea-Russert recommends people enjoy whole fresh fruit as a snack and minimize refined sugar packaged foods if you want to support skin health (and overall health for that matter).

For those concerned about acne, limit your dairy intake.

"Studies show that dairy consumption is linked to acne," said Dandrea-Russert, pointing to one study which found that women who drank two or more glasses of skim milk per day were 44% more likely to have acne than the control group.

You want to limit foods loaded with fats, too.

Those of the unhealthy variety, such as saturated and trans fats, which "have been attributed to inflammation, oxidative stress, and may contribute to skin damage," said Shapiro.