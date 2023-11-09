Carley Shimkus talks 'Cooking with Friends' book, reveals her choice of best cook at Fox News

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus recently released "Cooking with Friends: Eat, Drink & Be Merry," a new cookbook featuring recipes enjoyed by Fox News personalities when they are at home with their families.

The book, published by Fox News Books, was released on October 10.

"Well, first of all, it's not really my cookbook — it's our cookbook," said Shimkus on Thursday, Nov. 9, during a streamed LiveSigning event hosted by Premiere Collectibles.

Griff Jenkins, a Washington, D.C.-based Fox News correspondent and co-anchor of "Fox News Live" — and someone who contributed recipes for dry rub ribs and black bean surfer burritos — led the Q&A portion of the LiveSigning.

Shimkus said the book was the idea of "the brilliant minds at Fox Books," who then "asked me to help out on it."

But for Shimkus, compiling a cookbook of "Fox & Friends"-related recipes meant more than just writing a book.

As a teenager, Shimkus said she watched Fox News Channel with her family, and especially enjoyed the cooking segments on "Fox & Friends."

Writing this book, she said, was "such a full-circle moment for me."

"It was honestly fun," she added.

"Cooking with Friends" features "more than 75 mouthwatering, homespun recipes from the FOX family," said Fox Books.

Contributors include Steve Doocy, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Janice Dean.

The cookbook features not only the recipes shown on television, but also "some special recipes" from the author herself.

"I've always enjoyed eating," said Shimkus, adding that she began to take cooking "more seriously" during the pandemic as restaurants were shut down in New York.

Now, with a new baby at home, she said she cooks on the weekends while her husband watches college football.

Writing the book, she said, "definitely upped my cooking game."

Shimkus said some of her favorite recipes in the book are ones for tater tot casseroles, which she described as tasting "like the most delicious breakfast sandwich you've ever had, in casserole form" — as well as her father's linguine and clams recipe.

Her favorite part of writing the cookbook, she said, was being able to take a deeper look at what her colleagues were like outside the television studio.

"You do get to learn a little bit more about your coworkers when going back and seeing their favorite recipe," said Shimkus.

She said this "inside look" aspect is what separates her book from other cookbooks.

"You see them from a different light in this cookbook," she added, saying that "family time is very different" than work life.

When asked for the name of the person she feels is the best cook at Fox, Shimkus had an easy answer.

"The creator of dry rub ribs and black bean surfer burritos," she said with a laugh.

She also gave credit to Judge Jeanine Pirro, who contributed a Mediterranean chicken kabob recipe with hummus and tabbouleh.

As for what Shimkus would make for a dinner party?

"Ainsley's grilled flounder with mama's grits," said Shimkus, referring to colleague Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of "Fox & Friends."

For more information, check out "Cooking with Friends: Eat, Drink & Be Merry."

