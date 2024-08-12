Archaeologists discover ancient shopping receipt, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RARE DISCOVERY – Archaeologists who were working on earthquake restoration found a 15th-century cuneiform tablet that displays a receipt for a large purchase of wooden furniture. Continue reading...

TAKING A STANCE – In an interview with Fox News Digital, Demi-Leigh Tebow, wife of Tim Tebow, described events in her life that led her to fight for the rights of others. Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF – Take the weekly American Culture quiz and test your knowledge on unique national traits, trends, history and people. Continue reading…

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BUYS – Here are 10 water bottle options to get kids excited about drinking H2O in class. Continue reading...

DOUBLE DUTY – Sammy Sullivan, Olympic bronze medalist in women's rugby sevens, opens up about her double life as a U.S. Army captain and what it means to represent red, white and blue. Continue reading...

SMELLS FISHY – After attempting to hide fish along the Chattahoochee River, a Georgia fisherman is being charged for possessing more trout than allowed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Continue reading...

'FLAKINESS AND FLAVOR' – Lard, essential to the human diet for centuries, suffered a wave of bad publicity in recent decades. It's enjoying a sudden rebirth, thanks in large part to pie makers. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

