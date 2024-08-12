Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Archaeologists discover ancient shopping receipt, plus our latest American Culture Quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News
Published
Ancient receipt found in turkey from 15th century

Archaeologists have found a relic that appears to be similar to a shopping receipt. Linguists in Turkey will continue their work to figure out how many items were purchased, who bought the furniture or to whom they were given.  (Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

RARE DISCOVERY – Archaeologists who were working on earthquake restoration found a 15th-century cuneiform tablet that displays a receipt for a large purchase of wooden furniture. Continue reading...

TAKING A STANCE – In an interview with Fox News Digital, Demi-Leigh Tebow, wife of Tim Tebow, described events in her life that led her to fight for the rights of others. Continue reading...

QUIZ YOURSELF – Take the weekly American Culture quiz and test your knowledge on unique national traits, trends, history and people. Continue reading…

American culture quiz collage, various images

American culture quiz! How well do you know this week's topics? (iStock)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BUYS – Here are 10 water bottle options to get kids excited about drinking H2O in class. Continue reading...

DOUBLE DUTY – Sammy Sullivan, Olympic bronze medalist in women's rugby sevens, opens up about her double life as a U.S. Army captain and what it means to represent red, white and blue. Continue reading...

SMELLS FISHY – After attempting to hide fish along the Chattahoochee River, a Georgia fisherman is being charged for possessing more trout than allowed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Continue reading...

Georgia fisherman charged after catching too many trout

Facebook users have responded to the Georgia fisherman being charged for catching an illegal number of trout. (Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR; iStock)

'FLAKINESS AND FLAVOR' – Lard, essential to the human diet for centuries, suffered a wave of bad publicity in recent decades. It's enjoying a sudden rebirth, thanks in large part to pie makers. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation