LIFESTYLE

Georgia angler charged after game warden discovers hidden fish

Fishermen are limited to eight trout per day in the state of Georgia

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
A Georgia fisherman is facing consequences for harboring an illegal number of freshwater fish.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Division shared news about the retrieval on the agency's Facebook page.

The post said that Game Warden Will Gilstrap was patrolling for fish activity along the Chattachoochee River when he noticed something odd.

"Game Warden Will Gilstrap observed a subject hiding fish along the river bank as he was catching them," officials with the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division wrote.

Game Warden in Georgia with illegal trout

A Georgia fisherman was caught hiding trout along the Chattahoochee River by Game Warden Will Gilstrap as the suspect possessed more fish than permitted by the Georgia DNR. (Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR)

Gilstrap spoke with the fisherman and found him to be in possession of 10 trout.

The man was "charged" with "being over the limit of trout," according to the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division's post.

"On seasonal trout streams, the creel limit (how many you may keep) for trout is 8 fish, and there is no size limit," according to the Georgia DNR.

The trout caught by the subject, who was not identified, were confiscated by Gilstrap and the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division. It's not yet clear what fines or penalties the man faces.

trout caught in Georgia

The state of Georgia only allows a fisherman to catch eight trout per day — or else they will be penalized. (iStock)

The post on Facebook was met with mixed reactions by users who shared their thoughts about the confiscation.

"So charge him but let him keep the 6 limit. People are fishing not doing drugs, fighting or hurting anyone. Some rules and laws are ignorant," one user stated.

"Times are hard for some people and that might be the only way of getting food for him or his family," another person wrote.

Others defended the actions of the game warden by recognizing the need for limitations in an effort to ensure a thriving trout population and allow other anglers to catch fish.

Georgia fisherman charged after catching too many trout

Facebook users have responded to the Georgia fisherman being charged for catching an illegal number of trout. (Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR; iStock)

"If unlimited fish are caught eventually there will be limited resources for everyone that fishes," one Facebook user commented.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Georgia DNR for comment.

