American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on T. rex, togas, cycles and sodas

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits , trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz is highlighted by an ageless advertising wonder, a marketing blunder and spine-tingling rolling thunder. Also, try your knowledge of toga-party and T. Rex geography.

Can you get all 8 questions right?

Sue and Stan, the world's largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons, were uncovered in which U.S. state? Alabama

Wyoming

California

South Dakota The frat-life comedy classic "Animal House" (1978) was filmed at which American institution of higher learning? Dartmouth College

University of Oregon

Penn State University

University of Virginia Kolache, a meat-and-cheese breakfast pastry popular in Texas, traces its roots to immigrants from which European country? Croatia

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic American actress Clara Peller, born in Russia, gained celebrity at age 82 by bellowing "Where's the beef?" in 1980s TV commercials for which hamburger hotspot? Wendy's

Hardee's

McDonald's

Howard Johnson's Which is the only U.S. state without a straight-line border? Alaska

Hawaii

Michigan

New Jersey After New Coke was introduced in 1985 in a major marketing miss, how long did it take Coca-Cola Co. to bring back original Coke? 59 days

79 days

159 days

279 days The Guinness World Records title for the largest roller coaster loop belongs to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. How tall is the loop? 57 ft.

97 ft.

127 ft.

147 ft. Founded in 1901 as "America's First Motorcycle Company," which bike maker has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after decades of dormancy? Indian Motorcycle

Buell Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson

Orange County Choppers

