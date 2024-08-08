American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on T. rex, togas, cycles and sodas

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!
The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the United States.
This week's quiz is highlighted by an ageless advertising wonder, a marketing blunder and spine-tingling rolling thunder. Also, try your knowledge of toga-party and T. Rex geography.
Can you get all 8 questions right?
To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.
Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.
For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle
(Photos: Getty Images, AP, iStock, Fox News Digital)