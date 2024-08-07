10 back-to-school water bottles that’ll get kids to actually drink water

Water, the unsung hero of the school day, often gets overshadowed by flashy sports and energy drinks. However, keeping kids hydrated is key to maintaining their concentration and energy levels during long school days.

Thankfully, with an array of innovative and appealing water bottles on the market, it's never been easier to find a bottle that your child will love and, more importantly, use.

This round-up of 10 water bottles are not only stylish and functional but are also proven kid-favorites, with many often going viral.

Owalas are taking TikTok by storm, and for good reason. The Owala FreeSip are sleek looking bottles that offer a straw or the ability to take a swig by tipping it back. It competes in size with the Stanley but takes up less space in a backpack.

BruMate, competing with Stanley with its Era 40 oz bottle, is designed to be entirely leak-proof. The Era is ideal for kids who constantly drop their water bottle. It comes in aesthetically pleasing colors like sage, dark aura and lilac.

The ideal hot and cold tumbler is the Hydro Flask All Around travel tumbler. It’s designed similarly to 40 oz Stanleys but is leak and splash-resistant. Plus, it has an ergonomic handle that’s strong and comfortable to hold.

Yetis come in beautiful colors and the 42 oz straw mug offers more water than most other bottles. These bottles come in bright, unique colors and include a straw for easy drinking. Yetis are the ultimate cup when it comes to keeping water ice-cold for hours on end.

Stanleys may be sharing space with other water bottles these days, but plenty of kids still want them! So grab a Stanley Quencher for everyone in the house. At 40 oz and with a built-in straw, your child will stay plenty hydrated throughout the day. It also has an easy-grip handle that makes it easier to carry around.

Like its name suggests, the Simple Modern Summit is ideal for kids who don’t feel like being flashy but still want their water to stay cold. There’s a built-in straw you can flip up and down and the thick carrying handle lets your kid easily attach it to their backpack without fear of it breaking.

Choose from different color patterns and colors with the up-and-coming HydroJug Sport. You can currently pre-order the bottle which is compact enough so it’s easy to carry around but still made of stainless steel for safe drinking.

Is your child an athlete? Then the new Stanley Cross Bottle is the perfect fit, literally. They can wear it across their body with a comfortable carrying strap and switch out the top for a regular screw on cap or a cap with a straw.

For a water bottle that’s budget-friendly and still good at keeping water cold, the RTIC BottleRTIC Bottle: $19.99 offers the best of both worlds. You can get the stainless steel bottle in 32, 36 or 40 ounces and in over a dozen colors.

The most basic and most affordable water bottle on our list is the Klean Kanteen. It’s a non-insulated, lightweight bottle that is made from safe and sustainable materials, making it good for your kids and the planet. Plus, it’s one of the few water bottles designed to be chip-resistant.