Archaeologists unearth ancient shopping receipt dating back thousands of years

Archaeologists came across a remarkable find while completing earthquake restoration work — a 15th-century BC Akkadian cuneiform tablet.

The tablet is inscribed with an administrative record, or receipt, sharing a large amount of furniture shopping.

The discovery was made in Aççana Höyük, known as Eski Alalah, in Turkey.

A cuneiform is a proper way of writing distinct from the alphabet, according to London's British Museum.

"It doesn't have 'letters' – instead it uses between 600 and 1,000 characters impressed on clay to spell words by dividing them up into syllables," the museum's website says.

The relic measures 4.2 to 3.5 centimeters and is 1.6 centimeters in thickness, according to a press release from the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey.

The clay-inscribed tablet is said to show a record of the purchase of large amounts of wooden tables, chairs and stools.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of the Republic of Turkey, posted about the finding on X.

"We believe that this tablet, weighing 28 grams, will offer a new perspective to understand the economic structure and state system of the Late Bronze Age," said the post.

Ersoy said linguists will continue their work to figure out how many pieces of furniture were purchased, who bought the items and more.

Fox News Digital reached out to Turkey's Ministry of Culture for comment.