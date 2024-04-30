5 eco-friendly Mother’s Day gifts to grab now on Amazon, including an indoor herb garden and more

If your mom or other special woman in your life loves Mother Earth, show her you care this Mother’s Day with presents that are kind to the environment.

Below is a roundup of gifts that do just that — plus, you can save fuel by shopping online all in one spot.

You can find all of these ideas on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Reusable beeswax wraps, $16.99, Amazon

Beeswax wraps are a sustainable alternative to plastic wrap made from cotton that’s infused with beeswax, tree resin and jojoba oil.

They can be used to wrap food, cover bowls and keep food fresh without all the waste.

10 PERFECT GIFTS FOR THE GOURMET MOM

Look for a set with different sizes for versatility, like the one above, with a fun citrus print.

Reusable stainless steel straws, $12.99, Amazon

Help Mom reduce plastic waste (and be more health-conscious) with this set of Softy stainless steel straws with silicone tips.

Plastic straws are not only bad for the environment, but they contain microplastics, which are known hormone disruptors.

MOTHER'S DAY PAMPERING FOR BELOVED MOMS: HERE ARE 5 LUXURIOUS SPA GIFTS THAT COST LESS THAN THEY LOOK

The stainless versions are safer, durable and have a brush for easy cleaning.

They also fit most sized tumblers, such as the trendy Yeti and Stanley varieties.

Organic cotton tote bag, $22.99, Amazon

If you live in a U.S. state with a plastic bag ban, you know you can’t take a trip to the grocery store without toting along your trusty reusable bags.

A reusable tote bag made from organic cotton is a practical, useful, eco-friendly gift. Mom can use it for grocery shopping, running errands or carrying items to work.

4 INSPIRING BOOKS THAT WILL MAKE YOU THINK, LAUGH AND BE GRATEFUL

Look for a tote bag with a stylish design or a meaningful message like this "Mama" one from Amazon, which ups the ante with its leather straps.

Indoor herb garden kit, $19.99, Amazon

This indoor herb garden kit gives mom the gift of fresh herbs at her fingertips.

6 FOX NEWS STORE ITEMS TO BUY YOUR MOM THIS MOTHER’S DAY

This kit includes everything she needs to grow her own herbs, such as pots, soil, seeds and instructions. Not only will she enjoy fresh rosemary, thyme, basil, parsley and mint for cooking, but she'll also reduce packaging waste from store-bought herbs.

Bamboo kitchen utensil set, $22.94, Amazon

Upgrade Mom's kitchen with a set of bamboo utensils.

Bamboo is a sustainable material that is renewable and biodegradable.

10 BIG STATEMENT GIFTS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Look for a set like this six-piece one, containing essential utensils like spoons, spatulas and soup ladles.

These utensils are ideal for cooking and serving meals while being gentle on pots and pans.