10 perfect gifts for the gourmet mom

If you are shopping for Mother's Day, one way to streamline your gift list is to shop for her hobby. Whether your mom loves coffee or wine, we've compiled a list that includes gourmet samplers and customized cutting boards. These gifts will delight and inspire the gourmet mom on your list.

If the mom on your list is into experimenting in the kitchen, try a high-quality kitchen gadget like an electric pressure cooker or a sous vide. You are bound to be inspired by these 10 great gifts for the foodie mom:

Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board $129.00

Boarderie ships this Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board to your home, cut, arranged and ready to serve! This appetizer is filled with 17 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, olives and spreads. It also includes a wood serving board and a bamboo cutlery kit.

Gusto Nostro Stainless Steel Wine Glass $32.49

These Gusto Nostro Stainless Steel Wine Glasses make a thoughtful gift for vinophiles who like to drink their wine poolside. These unbreakable wine glasses are shatterproof, but the larger bowls help expand the surface area of the wine, increasing oxygenation and enhancing its bouquet. If you're an Amazon Prime member, your purchase can be delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker $169.42, was $199.99

The CHEF iQ Multi-Functional Smart Pressure Cooker is a smart cooker that can be paired with the CHEF iQ app for guided cooking, recipes, and custom cooking calculations. It has a built-in scale, automatic pressure release and over 300 cooking presets. Use it for pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, searing and sautéing.

Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide $101.99, was $149.00

Your foodie mom will love this Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide. Sous vide is a cooking technique that involves sealing food in a vacuum-sealed bag and cooking it in a water bath at a precise temperature. You get the perfect cook on proteins like beef and lamb. Grab the precision vacuum sealer to create the ideal vacuum-sealed bags for sous vide cooking and all your food storage needs on sale for $59.99 at Anova.

Personalized Engraved Cutting Board $39.95

Your gourmet mom will love this personalized cutting board engraved with a handwritten recipe of choice and in their handwriting. Each recipe food cutting board is crafted by hand right in the U.S. and features original wood grains, hues and colors. Personalization Mall can also customize a board with a photo for $48.99.

Nespresso Machine $146.93, was $249

This Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is the perfect pick for the coffee-lover mom. This machine can brew espressos, double espressos, gran lungos, coffees and altos. It also comes with an Aeroccino milk frother for making lattes and cappuccinos.

Brightland's Essential Capsule Olive Oil and Vinegar $112

The gourmet mom will appreciate Brightland's extra virgin olive oils and fruit-forward vinegars, all sourced from nutrient-dense farms and lovingly made in California. You can also order Brightland's Artist Capsule's infused, cold-pressed olive oils through Amazon for $150.

UMAID Himalayan Salt Block $46.99

This UMAID Himalayan Salt Block will elevate her and flavor various dishes, including steaks, fish, seafood, vegetables and more. Use the block to sear meats, fish and vegetables. Or chill it to serve sushi, appetizers and cold desserts. The salt also acts as a preservative, so thinly sliced fish like salmon, tuna and whitefish will begin to cure.

Verve Culture Artisan Tortilleria Kit $48

Tortillas are easy to buy, but foodies know the best ones are homemade. Use this Tortilla Press to make homemade ones. Or give her this tortilla press and cook all in one selling for $67 on Walmart.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $279.95, was $430

Mom will love the versatility of Le Creuset's dutch oven. She can use it for braising, roasting, baking or frying. The oven has exceptional heat distribution and retention qualities to lock in flavor and keep dishes warm. It is also oven-safe to 500°F and comes in several stunning hues! You can also order this best-selling cookware directly from Le Creuset for the same price.