4 inspiring books that will make you think, laugh and be grateful

In a world of chaos and uncertainty, books can serve as beacons of hope — offering solace, inspiration and the promise of brighter days ahead.

Certain accounts can help us turn the page during life’s twists and turns by uplifting our spirits, renewing our sense of purpose and reminding us of the inherent goodness within humanity.

Whether it’s about family or friendships, quilting or caring for animals, you can garner some good vibes and useful life tips from each of these uplifting books.

6 FOX NEWS STORE ITEMS TO BUY YOUR MOM THIS MOTHER'S DAY

They offer stories of resilience, compassion and triumph — and illuminate a path toward greater fulfillment.

You can find these items all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Dive into these four options here.

Husband-and-wife church pastors Chris and Julie Bennett embarked on an adventure when they uprooted their family from their small town in Nebraska to the big city of Los Angeles.

They didn’t realize that a cancer diagnosis, a relapse and a worldwide pandemic would challenge their notions of what it means to care for each other well, both as a nuclear family and as part of a broader community.

GRATITUDE FOR GRANDMA: 5 THOUGHTFUL MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS TO SHOW YOUR LOVE

In a time when people are suffering from loneliness and many think developing authentic relationships is impossible, the Bennetts invite readers of this book to "step into their story to discover the fundamentals that lead to healthy, thriving families and friendships."

The book promises the power of embracing vulnerability, accepting imperfection and extending forgiveness while finding fulfillment through enforcing boundaries and honoring and serving others.

Millions of social media scrollers are familiar with the hilarious husband-and-wife duo Penn and Kim Holderness, known as "The Holderness Family." They've chronicled their marriage and family for seven years with funny music videos, vlogs, skits and a podcast.

This year alone, they have created viral moments surrounding Taylor Swift orchestrating the Super Bowl, the never-ending month of January — and pickleball. Their videos have over a billion views and over 8 million followers.

MOTHERS SHARE STORIES OF THEIR LIVES, PLUS TIPS AND INSPIRATION, IN ‘LOVE, MOM’ BY DR. NICOLE SAPHIER

Now, the couple is on a mission to reboot thoughts about ADHD, as both Penn Holderness and the couple's son suffer from the neurodivergent disorder.

In an innovative resource designed to appeal to the ADHD brain, readers will find an entertaining yet informative look at how ADHD works and tools to help harness its unique gifts.

Faith, family, hard work and second chances are the cornerstones of every great American story. Jenny Doan's story is just that.

In this memoir, readers are promised "the behind-the-scenes success story of the Missouri Star Quilt Company and Doan’s remarkable journey to overcome hardship, claim abundance for her family, and ignite the power of giving — all while revitalizing a small town along the way."

17 PICKS TO ORGANIZE YOUR KITCHEN THAT YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

Over the last decade, the Doan family business has grown from a small corner shop to the largest pre-cut quilting fabric supplier in the country. The book recounts how faith, hard work and generosity carried them through hard times.

"Cowpuppy," out in Aug. 2024 but available right now for preorder, will have readers rethinking their choice of family pet.

It is the story of how a New York Times bestselling author, Emory University neuroscientist Gregory Berns, "turned his scientific eye from studying the inner workings of dogs’ brains to the cognitive and emotional lives of cows," according to the Amazon description of the book.

It also recounts how one cow formed an unusual bond with Berns — rivaling his beloved dogs.

MOTHER'S DAY PAMPERING FOR BELOVED MOMS: HERE ARE 5 LUXURIOUS SPA GIFTS THAT COST LESS THAN THEY LOOK

After buying a Georgia farm, Berns and his wife couldn't have imagined the next chapter when they bought some cows to help start their new farm life.

Far from being "dumb animals raised for food," cows — Berns shows — can form surprisingly strong bonds with humans.