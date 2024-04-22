Mother's Day pampering for beloved moms: Here are 5 luxurious spa gifts that cost less than they look

Mother’s Day is the once-yearly opportunity to show moms that they deserve some pampering and self-care.

It’s the perfect occasion to show gratitude and appreciation — and pamper her for all she does for her family and loved ones.

From gifts of luxurious silk pillowcases to essential oils, there are numerous ways to show her she’s cherished on this special day.

Here are five such gifts to show her she reigns supreme — without a royal strain on your wallet.

You can find these items all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. Essential Oil Diffuser Set, $24.99, Amazon

A high-quality essential oil diffuser can transform any room into a spa-like oasis.

This set includes everything she needs to reap the many therapeutic benefits of aromatherapy, including the diffuser and a selection of pure essential oils such as lavender, vanilla and peppermint.

This gift will allow Mom to create a calm and serene atmosphere anytime she wants!

2. Bath Caddy Tray, $62.99, Amazon

Elevate Mom’s relaxing baths with this luxurious bath caddy tray.

The tray is designed to hold essentials like books, candles, snacks and a glass of wine — allowing her to unwind in the tub with everything she needs within easy reach.

The tray is made from durable and water-resistant silicone and stainless steel for a touch of sophistication.

3. Silk Pillowcase Set, $20.99, Amazon

Treat that special mom to the ultimate beauty sleep with these trendy silk pillowcases.

Silk pillowcases are gentle on the skin and hair, reducing friction and helping to prevent wrinkles and frizz.

These pillowcases are also cooling, which all moms can appreciate.

Look for a set like this one that includes two pillowcases made from pure mulberry silk for maximum comfort and luxury.

4. Turkish Cotton Bathrobe, $49.37, Amazon

Wrap Mom in comfort and style with this luxurious and soft Turkish cotton bathrobe.

This one features a shawl collar, deep pockets and a waist tie for added convenience and elegance.

Whether lounging around the house or getting ready for bed, Mom will feel like royalty in her new robe.

This bathrobe is "a cloud-like embrace for your body … It's not just thick; it's extra-absorbent, making it ideal for post-shower snuggles, poolside lounging or a spa day at home," says the product description on Amazon.

5. Foot Spa Massager, $49.99, Amazon

Treat Mom to a spa-worthy foot massage with a luxurious foot spa massager.

This one offers a soothing combination of heat, massage, vibration and bubbles to help relax tired feet and alleviate stress.

It has adjustable settings and removable attachments for a customizable experience.

With this gift, Mom can indulge in a pampering foot massage whenever she desires, right in her home.