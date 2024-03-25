10 big statement gifts for Mother's Day

Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, is the perfect occasion to show your mom how much you love and appreciate her. While she will love any gift, a well-thought-out, unique present will likely be more meaningful and something she might cherish forever.

When choosing a gift, an excellent place to start is with useful picks. Think of selections that will improve your mom's day-to-day life. Silk pillowcases and cozy pajama sets are perfect and a worthy splurge she may not consider for herself. Personalized jewelry with a beautiful stone will make her feel extra special. We've compiled a list of splurge-worthy selections that will make moms on your shopping list feel special this holiday.

10 splurge-worthy, unique Mother’s Day gift ideas:

The BaubleBar Celease 18K Gold Necklace is a classic and elegant necklace featuring a single cubic zirconia bezel stone on a sleek cable chain. It is made with 18K gold-plated sterling silver and looks beautiful when paired with other layers or worn alone. This 18K gold-plated option from Amazon features a pendant engraved with a birth flower or initial.

Treat mom to an investment bag from Coach. The Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 has quilting features with the iconic coach logo clasp. It is crafted of quilted plush, ultra-soft Nappa leather. The bag has a long leather chain strap to wear crossbody or double up for a shorter, dressier look. Or she may prefer the style of this Coach Polished Pebble Leather Tabby Shoulder Bag 20, which is sold on Amazon for $350.

These photo tiles are perfect, especially if the mom you are celebrating is your wife. Hectic lifestyles mean moms only sometimes have the time to print out photos. These tiles are a gift she will cherish time and again. The tiles come in several sizes. You can buy anywhere from one tile to a pack of 12. She may prefer her prints framed in these upsimples 10 Pack Picture Frames Collage on sale now at Amazon for $24.99. Your purchase can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Don't write off a practical gift as dull. The mom in your life will absolutely treasure the ability to keep passwords safe and remember them with this CleverFox PASSWORD BOOK. She'll never have to worry about forgetting her password again! This password book, which sells for $9.99 on Amazon, comes with a lock.

Silk pillowcases have been used in China since ancient times and are still considered a luxury item today. Sleeping on silk helps protect skin and hair from friction damage. Brooklinen's Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is machine washable and perfect for all seasons.

Moms of all ages will enjoy the soft touch of Cozy's Earth's Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set. These PJs are made of breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that feels degrees cooler than cotton, keeping mom comfortable, especially in warmer weather. She will also love the feel of these Ekouaer Women's Satin Silky Pajamas, available for $28.19 on Amazon.

Give mom the gift that keeps giving with a monthly flower subscription from BloomsyBox. You can sign up to deliver mom flowers monthly for as little as $59.99. Bloomsy offers deliveries twice a month, as well as weekly subscriptions. The Bouqs offers a $44 monthly subscription for a more petite bouquet.

Gift mom this luxury gift set from Aesop, which includes carefully composed products for the hands and body. The Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm and the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash are a dream duo. They work collectively to cleanse, soften and hydrate your mitts. They're scented with mandarin oil (which also has antibacterial properties), rosemary leaf and cedarwood.

Commemorate the effort of your sports mom who selflessly gives up evenings and weekends to sports. Soccer moms will love this Kendra Scott soccer gold short pendant necklace in ivory mother-of-pearl.

The Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs uses air compression technology to deliver an out-of-this-world restorative leg massage. It is a perfect gift for the sporty mom, particularly those who run long distances. Plus, the massager qualifies for Health Saving Account spending, so you can use any unused funds to make mom happy. For a less expensive option popular with athletes, try the REATHLETE Leg Massager. You can get it on Amazon for $269.99.