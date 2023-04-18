2024 Earth Day: 12 eco-friendly ways to celebrate the planet and soak in all its glory

Earth Day happens every year on April 22.

There are many ways that you can celebrate the occasion with activities that both honor and protect the planet.

Below are a handful of ways you and the whole family can mark the annual occasion and also, continue appreciating planet Earth throughout the year.

Check out these 12 tips.

Eco-friendly shops are where you can find sustainable items like reusable household products and trendy clothing.

Use social media and search engines to find eco-friendly shops and businesses that are local to you. In addition to local stores, consider purchasing from eco-friendly shops around the country. While this will require packaging, many containers and wrapping used to ship by eco-friendly businesses are also recyclable.

Feel free to participate in a group-organized tree-planting event near you on Earth Day or plant one at home. Search online or via social media to locate an event that is looking for volunteers.

If you prefer to plant a tree at home, consider one that blooms in the warmer months or one that will provide some shade for your backyard. If you're looking to grow a tree that will benefit you daily beyond carbon dioxide, find one that produces fruit.

Consider altering your diet to include more sustainable foods. Shop for locally grown items, avoid tossing leftovers while they're still good and consider planting your own garden.

Attend a beach cleanup for Earth Day or get some friends together and start your own.

This is an easy and fun way to celebrate Earth Day.

Visiting a local farmers market is a great way to help the Earth and to support small businesses. It is also a way to introduce new healthy eating habits for yourself and your family.

Bring the kids to choose their own fruits and vegetables. If you're in the mood to go a little more gourmet, stop for fresh dough, or make it at home, and use the kid's chosen veggies as pizza toppings to add to Earth Day celebrations.

Choosing to walk or bike to work versus driving your car produces less air pollution and puts fewer emissions into the atmosphere.

Roller blades are also making a comeback and might be worth the purchase.

If you are able, take Earth Day as an opportunity to enjoy the fresh air on your way to and from work, the gym, the store, etc.

Earth Day is all about focusing on ways we can help the Earth but also celebrating nature.

Take photos of everything around you, from the flowers to the sky and everything in between, including wildlife, and share them via social media or during conversation.

You never know what your excitement could do for someone else.

Get creative with reusable items. There are so many easy crafts you can make for Earth Day with just simple everyday items that would otherwise be tossed away.

Make a bird feeder out of an old milk jug, paint old cans and use them as pots for your plants, repurpose your old clothing or old towels and use them as rags.

If you have any old clothing that is still in good condition, consider donating it. While donating old clothing or other items is respectable, you want to make sure you're offering others good quality items without holes, stains, etc.

Donating your old clothing helps conserve energy and gives items a second life by allowing someone else to use them. It is much more progressive for the environment to put your old clothes in someone else's hands rather than a landfill.

How empowering would it be if you could eat food that you grew in your own backyard? Whether you want to start with seeds or small plants, beginning a garden is great for the environment and for your health.

If you have never gardened before, start small with herbs and grow your garden more each year. You may find that it is an activity you enjoy and that you're saving money on pricey herbs.

This may seem simple, but make sure to get outside if the weather permits.

Even if you just take a quick walk with the dog, the stroller or even just yourself, at some point in the day, make time to appreciate the surrounding nature.

Breathe in the fresh air and be mindful of how wonderful the planet is.

In addition to this, sign up for an outdoor yoga class or a similar event happening in your area that you can attend.

Use Earth Day as the first day you start to reduce your plastic use.

There are two easy ways you can start to incorporate more environmentally friendly items into your day-to-day life.

The first is by purchasing a refillable water bottle. Second, you can buy a few large reusable bags, or a foldable cart, to take with you to stores instead of using plastic bags with every shopping trip.

