The 10 funniest parenting fiascoes of 2020

Raise a glass, moms and dads — you survived 2020, and all the chaos that came with it.

It takes a village to raise a child, and time flies when you’re having fun. However, parenting usually isn’t as picture-perfect as mommy bloggers make it out to be, and sometimes there’s nothing to do but laugh when you fail.

To celebrate such mistakes, mishaps and melees, read on for 10 of the funniest parenting fiascoes that made headlines this year. But remember! Mom and Dad always know best, so try not to laugh too hard.

Mom forgets she's covered in fake tan while feeding her baby

A mom came clean after forgetting she had fake tanning lotion on when she fed her newborn, leaving the baby with a brown smear around his mouth. "When I looked down at Raf I just burst out laughing," Keziah Jozefiak said. "I couldn’t believe the tan had left his mouth looking like Homer."

Sharing photos of the fail with family and friends, Jozefiak said her loved ones thought it was "hilarious" as well.

MOM ROASTS SON FOR BEING SINGLE FOR CHRISTMAS IN HILARIOUS TEXTS

Kid finds mom's thong stuck to his pant leg at school

This mom never planned for laundry day to end this way.

Heather M. Nicholson said her son Hunter was eager to tell her about something that happened in class after picking him up from school. She inquired about the news, and the boy rolled up his pant leg and pulled out a pair of her thong underwear. "I found this during music class!" Hunter exclaimed.

In a later Facebook post, the embarrassed mom explained that her undies got stuck in his pants due to static cling.

Mom forgets kids when driving to school, goes viral

Well, they say showing up is half the battle. So by that metric, a mom who arrived at her children’s school to drop them off was partially victorious — and we say "partially" because forgot a very important part: her kids.

As seen on Twitter in a video viewed millions of times , the mom completely blanked when taking her kids to school that morning and began "driving off" without the children.

"I have to go back and pick them up," she said, during bursts of hysterical laughter. "I can’t believe it. I left my kids…at home."

Family accidentally orders 12 years' worth of toilet paper

When people began locking down and stocking up on the essentials at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a family in Australia accidentally went a bit overboard.

Haidee Janetzki meant to order 48 rolls of toilet paper, but instead ordered 48 boxes. The woman and her family soon found themselves the proud owners of 2,304 rolls of toilet paper — enough to last about 12 years.

To pay it forward, the family planned to sell the extra boxes in a fundraiser for the same price they paid.

COUPLE WHO MET ON BUMBLE DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN NOW EXPECTING TRIPLETS: 'QUITE A MIRACLE'

Boy journals honestly about mom's homeschooling approach: 'It is not going good'

Candice Hunter Kennedy was amused to find a hilariously honest journal entry by her 8-year-old son, reflecting on his mom's attempt at homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is not going good," says the boy, whose name is Ben. "My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you it is not going good."

"Y’all I’m dying!!!" Kennedy wrote on Facebook following the find, and thousands of users said they agreed.

Birthday display on family's lawn takes unexpected NSFW turn

Well, that’s one way to ring in 18. A barely-legal display was set up on a residential lawn to celebrate Morgyn Shelton’s 18th birthday — and Twitter had a field day.

The lavish set-up featured a giant "18th," as well as a "Happy Birthday" banner. However, the attention-grabbing aspect was the name of the birthday girl herself — Morgyn. The "M" and "N" in her name are a bedazzled silver, while the rest of the letters are a striking black. Due to this interesting color choice, the display appeared to read "ORGY" at first glance to some onlookers.

Woman shocked to give birth to son when scans said she was expecting daughter

A first-time mom was shocked to welcome a son after being told she was having a little girl — twice.

Hayley Sexton had prepared her home and life for a daughter, but was left speechless when a nurse said it was a boy, who she named Alfie. "When the midwife said, 'He's here,' I was like, 'What do you mean 'he'?'" Sexton said. "It was a huge shock – I had no idea I was having a boy. At two scans I'd been told my baby was a girl … But I love Alfie to bits — he's such a lovely little boy. It was meant to be."

Texas couple's empty-nest photo shoot charms Facebook: 'Expecting zero kids'

Who said that an empty nest is a lonely one? Two parents in Texas went viral for a hilariously honest photo shoot celebrating their next chapter without the kids at home.

Dalila and Juan Perez officially became empty-nesters when their youngest child got married and moved out in August, inspiring the couple of 34 years to mark the moment with a hysterical series of pictures. Some show the couple faking frowns while holding an empty bird’s nest, sharing a "cheers" with coffee mugs, riding around on their motorcycle, throwing confetti, and walking down the street holding hands.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Parents issue hilarious warning after accidentally baking ‘Elf on the Shelf’ toys

How elfed up. Just before Christmas, a couple in Kansas shared a PSA with other parents after accidentally baking their Elf on the Shelf toys.

Chelsea and Matt Hightower put the elves in the oven one night, for their kids to find the next day — but inadvertently baked them to bits.

"Bake cookies, not elves," the mom later proclaimed on Facebook.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler, Michael Hollan and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.