Birthday display on family's lawn takes unexpected NSFW turn, leaves Twitter laughing

Well that’s one way to ring in 18.

A barely legal display was set up on a residential lawn to celebrate Morgyn Shelton’s 18th birthday — and Twitter has been having a field day with it.

The lavish set-up consists of a giant “18th,” as well as a “Happy Birthday” banner with candles, various bows, and what appear to be cardboard balloons and other decorations in the signage. The festive decorations are covered with glitter and bright colors, set against the green lawn.

However, none of the signs is as attention-grabbing as the name of the birthday girl herself — Morgyn. The “M” and “N” in her name are a bedazzled silver, while the rest of the letters are a striking black.

Due to this interesting color choice, the display appeared to read “ORGY” at first glance to some onlookers. The prominent "18" and a decoration resembling a plus sign — together resembling the characters for "18+" — also drew some comments.

A photo of the display has since gone viral on social media, with commenters leaving sarcastic comments, or just flat-out laughing at the hilarious flub.

Apparently Shelton was just as shocked by the sign.

Looks like Morgyn’s family should have checked out a few sure-fire ways to have a successful birthday during quarantine.