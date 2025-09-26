Your next workout could get a boost with a strange kitchen combo that's gone viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The key to a good workout could be sitting in your kitchen cabinet.

A viral social media trend claims that taking a spoonful of honey and salt before hitting the gym provides an energy boost.

Some say this combination mimics the effects of pre-workout supplements, which are meant to enhance physical performance and energy levels when exercising.

TikTok creators and influencers have been filming themselves pouring honey onto a spoon, or even on the back of their hand, and sprinkling it with salt — many opting for natural options of both — and taking a dose before heading to the gym.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco confirmed that this strategy "does make sense" as a pre-workout boost.

The combination mixes a "rapidly digesting carbohydrate" with sodium, both of which are thought to be "beneficial for an effective workout," the New Jersey-based nutritionist said.

"It’s usually suggested to eat a snack of carbohydrates (usually mixed with some protein or a bit of good fat) before a workout to help increase sustained energy and muscle re-building, so this is just saying to use honey as the carbohydrate/sugar," she said.

"Essentially, some applesauce or fruit juice can be used the same way as the honey."

DeCicco believes this trend is most likely popular because honey is digested quickly into the bloodstream and breaks down easily.

She does not, however, recommend consuming only honey and salt before a workout. Adding a snack with more substance, such as whole-grain crackers with tuna fish or a banana with peanut butter, could offer more energy, according to the expert.

"These types of snacks will work to provide energy throughout the entire workout," she said. "The snacks can be eaten one to two hours before a workout, and then the honey and salt directly before."

The nutritionist also advises her clients to drink electrolytes before, during and after a workout to prevent dehydration, especially if it’s a sweaty session.

"Someone could also put a pinch of sea salt into water with some coconut water or fruit juice and reap the same benefit as the honey, minus the antioxidants found in honey," she added.