Young girl wakes up from two-week coma: 'Our Christmas miracle is happening'

The family of a Florida teen with cystic fibrosis was shocked and amazed after their 17-year-old daughter unexpectedly woke up from a two-week coma last week, but say prayer is still needed.

When Christina “Chrissy” VanDerVelden fell into a coma, her parents, William and Alaina, both retired Navy veterans, were told to prepare for the worst, so they started praying for a Christmas miracle.

On Dec. 5, with friends, family, and strangers all over the world praying, they got their answer when Chrissy woke up at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

“When Chrissy’s parents went to see her…the nurses told them they have a surprise! Chrissy was awake! Her eyes were open, she grabs your hand and she is trying to communicate. She can answer questions by nodding her head yes or no…Our Christmas Miracle is happening! She still has a long road ahead,” their GoFundMe page read. “Please keep sharing, praying, or donating.”

For the VanDerVeldens, the past year has been their worst year ever. Chrissy has been in and out of the hospital, and when she was home, her mother was hospitalized for West Nile virus, and their other daughter, Alexis, has Asperger’s syndrome, so caring for them has been challenging and at times, they felt like they were suffering in silence.

“We take every day minute-to-minute, and live off hope and prayers,” Alaina VanDerVelden told Fox News. “[Chrissy] still needs to get better just to be put on the list to be eligible for a dual lung transplant.”

And while it has caused them to question their faith, Alaina VanDerVelden said her faith in humanity has been restored.

“Seeing all of the support we are getting, people that don't even know us, visiting, praying, sending cards,” she said. “It's always just the four of us...I'm starting to see that people do care, people have hearts.”

The GoFundMe page to support Chrissy in her fight has raised half of the $12,000 goal to date.