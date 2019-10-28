Expand / Collapse search
Woman's face burned after 'romantic' candle ignites pillow fire

A woman’s romantic gesture to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday turned tragic when a pillow in their rented AirBnB bedroom caught fire from a candle she had lit near the bed, burning her eyelid, cheek, lip and nose.

Edwards said she had lit the candle in a bid to create a romantic atmosphere on her boyfriend's birthday. 

“I was just trying to make the bedroom feel romantic, and candles are always an easy way of doing that,” Lucy Edwards, 21, told SWNS of the 2016 disaster. “We both totally panicked when we realized the pillow was on fire, leaping off the bed, and somehow the pillow ended up on my face with Tom passed out on the floor.”

She could feel the pillow's material burning her skin while she and her boyfriend panicked. 

Edwards, a hairdresser from Oxford, told SWNS the ensuing scene was chaos as she felt the pillow’s melted material sticking to her skin after she collided with her boyfriend, Tom, who began hyperventilating at the sight. Eventually, the pair made their way to Tom’s dad’s house two hours away, where Edwards applied cream and went to bed.

But two days later, she said the burns became infected and she had to go to the hospital, where she was allegedly told the damage could require plastic surgery to fix, SWNS reported. The staff was able to drain her infected wounds and her skin began healing.

She was initially told she may need plastic surgery, but the wounds healed after she was prescribed antibiotics to kill the infection. 

"After relentless testing and cleaning with multiple days in and out of hospital, I was sent home with antibiotics for the worst of the skin, incredibly strong painkillers and a skincare regime,” she told SWNS.

The couple said they haven't been on vacation since. 

The pair, who have reportedly not been away since the incident, said they can now look back and laugh on it since Edwards’ wounds healed without complications.

"The evening definitely didn't go to plan but at least it's given me a funny story to tell my clients in the salon,” she told SWNS.