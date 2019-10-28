Widow studying to become nurse after husband dies following heart transplant

A young mother in the U.K. who was left widowed after her husband died following complications from a heart transplant is now studying to become a nurse, and hopes to inspire more people to become organ donors.

“Losing Dave was the hardest thing George and I will ever go through,” Louise Hughes, 26, told SWNS, of her and her son’s loss. “Even though it was so painful, it was amazing to see the way the nurses cared for him and also dealt with us. I developed such a close bond with them. At the time, I did think to myself that I’d like to be involved in helping people somehow. But I never thought I would be clever or brave enough to become a nurse.”

Just four months after her husband’s death, Hughes enrolled in a three-year program at the University of Salford, and hopes to one day join the Wythenshaw Hospital staff who helped care for her family and husband before his transplant. Hughes said her husband had been dealing with health issues stemming from a congenital heart defect.

The staff at Newcastle Freeman, where Dave received the transplant and spent the final weeks of his life, even arranged for the pair to get married after he emerged from a two-week coma.

But just six weeks after their ceremony, his health took a turn for the worse and the donated heart was failing, SWNS reported. He died on May 1, 2018, and Hughes has spent the ensuing months both studying and working to raise money for the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association, which helped offset costs while Dave was hospitalized.

"Raising money for them now to say thank you is the least we can do," she said.