Woman claims to find 'hook' inside tampon, calls company's alleged response 'unacceptable'

A Virginia Beach woman who allegedly found a sharp plastic hook inside a tampon claims she received an apology from the company and an offer for a refund, which she calls “unacceptable.”

“It was like, completely unacceptable,” Harmony Grant told 13 News Now. “I kind of felt like they brushed it off like it was no big deal. I could have seriously been injured.”

Grant alleges the trouble started when she unwrapped a Playtex Gentle Glide tampon and saw a black dot on it, according to the news outlet. She claims she pulled out the object, which revealed a hook.

She claims she contacted Edgewell Personal Care, which makes the product, and said they got back to her via email. In a statement to 13News Now, the company said that once it receives “the necessary information we will be able to fully evaluate all details of this report.”

“In the meantime, this one isolated case does not affect other Playtex tampon products, which remain safe to use,” the company’s spokesperson said. “The health and safety of the women who use our products is a top priority for Edgewell Personal Care.”

But Grant said she’s been left “traumatized” by the situation, and had shared a message to others on Facebook along with pictures of the alleged hook.