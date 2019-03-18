Woman claims hospital stored frozen embryo for years without her knowledge

A Massachusetts woman has filed a lawsuit against a Rhode Island hospital she says froze her embryo and kept it in storage for 13 years without her knowledge.

The Providence Journal reports that Marisa Cloutier-Bristol says in her lawsuit against Women & Infants Hospital in Providence that its negligence took away her chance to have another child and caused her severe emotional distress.

The North Attleborough woman says she found out about the embryo in 2017 after receiving a letter saying she needed to pay $500 to keep it in storage.

According to the lawsuit, the embryo had been frozen in 2004 before she and her first husband decided to end in vitro fertilization treatment.

Hospital spokeswoman Amy Blustein declined to comment on the case, citing patient privacy laws.