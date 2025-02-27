Woman, age 107, has a few big secrets of living a long, happy life

Family, faith and a love of dressing up are all a major part of one centenarian's life — but her years on this Earth have produced a few surprises as well.

A great-great-great-grandmother whose life has been described as "a testament to resilience, adaptability and love" recently celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her family and friends.

Mary Thomas, born on Feb. 14, 1918 — while World War I was still raging — celebrated her birthday at home recently in Stonebridge, in the London borough of Brent.

Known as "Mama," the matriarch was surrounded by six generations at her party. Family members baked cakes in the shape of a one, a zero and a seven.

Thomas wore all white for the occasion, complete with a fur-rimmed hat, according to news agency SWNS — and has been described as a "lover of dressing up."

Family friend Patricia Wharton said the birthday party was filled with "joy, laughter and heartwarming tributes."

"Mary's journey through life has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Wharton, as SWNS reported.

Born in Dunbarton, Jamaica, Thomas moved to the U.K. 32 years ago.

She would frequently travel back to her native land for brief visits, said SWNS.

She married husband Charlie Thomas — and the couple had eight children.

Today, Thomas has 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren.

Though her husband died 30 years ago at 79 years old, she still talks fondly about him, said Wharton.

Despite her joy at being surrounded by a loving family, Thomas' long life, said some of those close to her, has been "tinged with sadness."

She gave birth to a total of 12 children — but four died in infancy, SWNS reported.

Wharton said that on her birthday, her children and grandchildren — who "dote on her" — took turns "to check that she was happy and enjoying her day."

All who attended her birthday celebration, said the friend, "were astounded at her exceptional memory and her ability to recite scripture without prompting."

Wharton said the grandchildren describe "Mama" as a "strict, no-nonsense grandmother."

The friend added, "Mary's family gathered to celebrate not just her incredible age, but the legacy of love and resilience she has built. The event was a testament to the strong bonds that [have] united six generations" of the family, said Wharton.

"From her great-great-grandchildren to her great-great-great-grandchildren, every member of the family cherished the opportunity to spend time with their beloved matriarch," as SWNS also noted.

As of earlier this year, a soccer-loving nun from Brazil named Inah Canabarro Lucas is believed to be the world's oldest living person, at nearly 117 years old — attributing her longevity to her steadfast Catholic faith, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

She was born in June 1908.

A longevity expert told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that the five cornerstones of a long, healthy life are eating right; staying active; choosing the right medications; taking key supplements; and sleeping well.

Melissa Rudy and Sarah Rumph-Whitten, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.