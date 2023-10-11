Who to see for cancer screenings, running versus antidepressants, and Ozempic's dangerous side effect

DIGESTIVE DANGERS – Popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could increase the risk of stomach paralysis and other serious gastrointestinal conditions, according to a new study. Continue reading…

‘OUTGROWING’ AUTISM? – For some kids, the disorder seems to disappear by age 6, new research finds. Continue reading…

EARLY DETECTION – A physician breaks down 5 of the most important cancer screenings. Continue reading…

STEP IT UP – This daily activity could slash heart disease risk by up to 20%. Continue reading…

‘PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT’ – The CDC warns of a surge in COVID hospitalizations for one certain group. Continue reading…

‘DR. AI’ – Radiologist Bhavik Patel, chief artificial intelligence officer for Mayo Clinic Arizona, shares with Fox News Digital what his role entails. Continue reading…

ABORTION ON DEMAND – These 6 states allow women to get pregnancy-ending medications shipped to their homes. Continue reading…

MORNING-AFTER PILL – This medication could protect high-risk patients after unsafe sex, the CDC says. Continue reading…

OUTRUNNING DEPRESSION – Pounding the pavement could be more effective than antidepressants, a recent study found. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION