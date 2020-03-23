WHO chief warns coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The head of the World Health Organization warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating as more than 350,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, announced the increase in the number of infections during a press conference in Geneva, The Hill reported.

"The pandemic is accelerating," Tedros said. "We need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics."

He noted that it took 67 days to confirm the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 and four days for the 100,000 cases. He urged the world's wealthiest countries to work together to combat the outbreak.

“We need unity in the G-20 countries,” he said. “Political commitment at the G-20 level means a very strong solidarity that can help us to move forward and fight this pandemic in the strongest terms possible.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also warned Monday that the pandemic is nowhere close to being over.

“I want America to understand this week, it's going to get bad. We really need to come together as a nation,” Adams said. “We really, really need everyone to stay at home.”

Globally, more than 15,000 people have died from the virus, including 400 in the United States.