White House hits 70% vaccination goal nearly month later

The White House announced a milestone Monday with 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration had initially set out to reach the goal by July 4.

White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar took to Twitter to announce the news Monday, writing: "Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated!"

The milestone comes as the country's vaccination pace has significantly slowed and infections are rising across the U.S., largely due to the highly transmissible delta variant said to account for over 83% of sequenced samples. The variant recently sparked a reversal in federal health guidance after data suggested fully vaccinated individuals could pass on the virus to others.

