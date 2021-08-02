Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

White House hits 70% vaccination goal nearly month later

The country's vaccination pace has significantly slowed

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Admiral Giroir: 'Absolutely, 100% schools need to reopen' Video

Admiral Giroir: 'Absolutely, 100% schools need to reopen'

Former HHS Assistant Secretary and COVID testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the reopening of schools, mixed messaging from the Biden Administration over the vaccine and mask guidance.

The White House announced a milestone Monday with 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration had initially set out to reach the goal by July 4. 

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU

White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar took to Twitter to announce the news Monday, writing: "Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated!"

BACK TO SCHOOL ANXIETY: START PREPPING KIDS FOR RETURN TO IN-PERSON LEARNING WEEKS IN ADVANCE, EXPERTS SAY

The milestone comes as the country's vaccination pace has significantly slowed and infections are rising across the U.S., largely due to the highly transmissible delta variant said to account for over 83% of sequenced samples. The variant recently sparked a reversal in federal health guidance after data suggested fully vaccinated individuals could pass on the virus to others.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.