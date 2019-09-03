Expand / Collapse search
Good News
Published

'Weird Al' Yankovic surprises cancer patient at Arkansas hospital

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A man with cancer in Arkansas got to meet one of his heroes Sunday afternoon.

Weird Al Yankovic surprised Lonnie Craig, who has been hospitalized for two weeks due to a low white blood count, and has two more chemotherapy treatments to go, Fox 16 reported.

Weird Al Yankovic surprised Lonnie Craig, who has been hospitalized because of a low white blood count. (Julie Craig)

Craig has been a fan of the "Eat It" singer for more than 30 years, and the music icon kindly accepted the offer to visit the hospital in Little Rock, after his sister reached out on social media.

Lonnie has been a fan of Weird Al for more than thirty years. (Julie Craig)

Weird Al gave Lonnie a smashed guitar from his concert in Kansas City.

Lonnie’s spirits were lifted.

