Weight loss, diabetes drugs can cause mood changes: What to know about behavioral side effects

GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), medications that help control type 2 diabetes and obesity, can have a profound impact on physical wellness – but what about mental health?

Some examples of these medications include semaglutides, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, and liraglutide, like Victoza and Saxenda.

Various studies have pointed toward GLP-1 RAs causing mental health complications, such as anxiety and depression.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published research in June 2024 that considered the correlation between semaglutide therapy and "exacerbating mood disturbances."

The study highlighted the association of negative mood changes in patients with type 2 diabetes with a history of depression, warning healthcare providers to be aware of this "potential risk."

But a more recent study, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, suggested that these mood changes were linked to genetic variations across diverse populations and ancestries within the U.K. Biobank.

While GLP-1 RA variants had "consistent cardiometabolic effects" across all groups, the researchers said the negative impacts on mental health were "more varied," concluding that any behavioral changes are "likely not acting directly through [the medications]."

Doctors weigh in on medications and mood

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon who often prescribes GLP-1 RAs to his patients, believes that there is "no consistent causal relationship" between these medications and mental illness.

"Researchers assayed genetic markers across almost half a million people from different backgrounds in search of a link between the gene behind GLP-1 receptors and mental health problems like depression, anxiety or suicidal ideation — and they didn’t find it," he summarized.

People who are obese or battling type 2 diabetes are "often already depressed" without the medication, the doctor pointed out.

"These conditions take a toll – physically, emotionally and socially," he said. "So, yes, a large portion of patients starting GLP-1 drugs are already dealing with mental health struggles. But that’s not because of the drug — that’s because of the disease."

Once these individuals begin dropping weight, blood sugar stabilizes and energy improves, which usually lifts their mood as well.

"GLP-1 drugs help people reclaim their health," Osborn noted. "They reduce inflammation. They lower blood sugar. They shrink waistlines."

"And when people look and feel better, when their bodies finally start working for them instead of against them, they often smile more, not less."

Dr. Muhammad Ghanem, a bariatric surgeon at Orlando Health Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute, shared in a separate interview with Fox News Digital that while some of his patients have reported mood changes, others "don’t have that at all."

"Depression or mood changes are very common regardless, especially nowadays, and so it's hard to [determine] whether this is related to the GLP-1 agonist medications, or whether it just happens to be that they started suffering from these after they started that medication," he said.

"It’s really hard to tell whether it's a personality change that can happen because of weight loss or if it's a side effect because of mood changes," he added. "I don't think we have enough data to reach that conclusion yet."

Patients who lose weight with GLP-1 RAs can experience a "big boost" in confidence, as well as a change in personality and even relationships, according to Ghanem.

"It really depends on the person and the support system they have," he said. "You need proper, randomized controlled trials to reach a conclusion, and better studies to determine whether this is related to the medication itself or just weight loss."

"It’s important for all doctors who prescribe these drugs to be aware and check the patient’s history."

For those who are interested in these medications or are experiencing mood changes while taking them, the surgeon stressed the importance of keeping in close contact with medical providers.

"Just like any other medication, they can have potential side effects," he said.

Ghanem recommended seeking out professionals and practices who take a "holistic approach" to weight loss, offering mental health support in addition to medication.

Dr. Brunilda Nazario, MD, chief physician editor of medical affairs at WebMD, told Fox News Digital that "obesity is complicated."

"Obesity specialists … are cautiously excited about how well these drugs work," she said.

"With current studies showing conflicting results on mood disorders and the use of GLP-1 drugs, it’s important for all doctors who prescribe these drugs to be aware and check the patient’s history before prescribing [them]."

Nazario stressed that it's "vital" for GLP-1 RA users to listen to their bodies, urging them to pay attention to their feelings and know the symptoms of mood disorders.

"Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you feel something is not right — your health depends on it," he added.

Nazario noted that GLP-1 RAs can affect mood in many different ways.

"They are not all negative — they have the potential to improve mood as well," she said. "Just seeing great results can boost self-esteem, confidence and body image."