Here's why belly fat is more common as we age, and 3 ways to prevent it

More people are focused on staying healthy and fit as they grow older — but it's true that it can become more challenging with age.

New research has revealed that cellular changes during the aging process can cause belly fat — and that's exacerbated by stress and sleep issues that contribute to weight gain.

"People often lose muscle and gain body fat as they age — even when their body weight remains the same," study author Qiong (Annabel) Wang, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Molecular & Cellular Endocrinology at City of Hope, said in a press release.

Published in the journal Science, the preclinical research involved experiments on mice that were later confirmed with human cells.

Researchers focused on a group of stem cells called adipocyte progenitor cells (APCs) within the fatty tissue responsible for age-related weight gain.

When they transplanted these cells from mice of various ages into another group of younger mice, they noticed the creation of large numbers of fat cells within the younger mice.

However, when they transplanted a batch of cells from young mice into old mice, they did not see the same effect.

The results confirmed that older stem cells are more likely to lead to new fat cells, regardless of the age of the host receiving them, the press release noted.

"While most adult stem cells’ capacity to grow wanes with age, the opposite holds true with APCs — aging unlocks these cells’ power to evolve and spread," said Adolfo Garcia-Ocana, chair of the Department of Molecular & Cellular Endocrinology at City of Hope, in the press release.

Aging also changes these APCs into yet another group of cells called committed preadipocytes, age-specific (CP-As), which actively churn out new fat cells.

Humans have a "signaling pathway" — a chemical reaction that controls how the body makes cells — called the leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR), experts said.

"Our research indicates that LIFR plays a crucial role in triggering CP-As to create new fat cells and expand belly fat in older mice," Wang said in the same release.

3 ways to prevent belly fat

Despite the effects of aging, there are steps people can take to prevent expanding waistlines, according to Dr. Sajad Zalzala, co-founder and chief medical officer of AgelessRx in Detroit, Michigan.

1. Prioritize protein

"As we age, our ability to maintain lean muscle mass decreases, which contributes to metabolic slowdown and increased fat storage, particularly around the abdomen," Zalzala, who was not involved in the City of Hope study, told Fox News Digital.

He recommends starting the day with 20 to 30 grams of protein, which can be found in foods like Greek yogurt, protein shakes and eggs.

Eating protein at the beginning of the day keeps you full longer, stabilizes blood sugar and encourages muscle maintenance, according to the doctor.

2. Optimize sleep and stress management

"Chronically high cortisol levels, which can be driven by poor sleep or stress, promote fat storage, especially around the waist," Zalzala noted.

People should aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night, according to experts.

Zalzala also recommends stress-reduction strategies like walking, mindfulness and breathwork, calling them "powerful tools for fat regulation and metabolic health."

3. Limit ultraprocessed carbs and refined sugars

"The study reminds us that aging adipose tissue behaves differently — it’s more inflammatory and prone to dysfunction," said Zalzala.

"Minimizing added sugars and highly processed carbs (white bread, pastries, sugary drinks) reduces insulin resistance and fat accumulation, particularly visceral fat that sits deep in the belly."