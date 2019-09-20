Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Stop Smoking
Published

Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores

Associated Press
close
Investigators struggle to nail down the exact cause of vaping related illnessesVideo

Investigators struggle to nail down the exact cause of vaping related illnesses

Patients are reluctant to share with investigators how they were using vaping products in order to track how it is causing lung illnesses; Jonathan Serrie reports from Atlanta, Georgia.

Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL INSTALLING VAPE DETECTORS IN BATHROOMS, REPORT SAYS

The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.