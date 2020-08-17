Walgreens offering flu vaccines amid coronavirus pandemic

Walgreens is offering flu shots at its pharmacies nationwide in preparation for flu season, which is projected to coincide with the possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the company announced Monday.

Daily shots will be offered at 9,100 of its pharmacies, which will have additional safety measures in place to protect customers from COVID-19.

Its pharmacies can provide immunizations for anyone over 3 years old, but age restrictions "vary based on state regulations."

FDA COMMISSIONER ON FLU SEASON AMID CORONAVIRUS: ‘WE NEED TO BE PREPARED’

Everyone over 6 months is encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year, with the influenza season coinciding with the ongoing pandemic, officials say its more critical than ever to get vaccinated.

“The convergence of COVID-19 and flu season means that flu vaccinations are critical to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses on the health care system and help protect communities,” Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban said.

In addition to social distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks, Ban said flu shots are "one more thing we know everyone can do to help keep themselves and their loved ones healthy."

SHOULD YOUR CHILD GET THE FLU SHOT THIS YEAR? NEARLY 26 PERCENT OF PARENTS EXPRESS HESITANCY IN NATIONAL SURVEY

In anticipation of flu season, Walgreens said manufacturers are "making millions of extra flu vaccine doses" to meet the expected demand for immunizations.

Flu shots are free for most patients with insurance.

In certain states, patients with Medicare Part B and Medicaid can receive vaccinations for free as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP