Vermont sees 80% receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, lifts remaining restrictions

Vermont became the first state on Monday to see over 80% of eligible residents receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As such, Gov. Phil Scott announced the state would lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

"Vermont has been a leader throughout this pandemic, and today, we’re the first state to vaccinate 80% of its eligible population," Scott tweeted Monday. "Effective immediately, I’m lifting all remaining COVID restrictions. Our work continues, but Vermonters can be proud of what they’ve done."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state has administered over 820,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The state is vaccinating at a rate of 131,473 per 100,000 of total population, the highest in the northeast.

The state’s health department notes that 390,000 people have completed their vaccination series, and at least 444,187 have received at least one dose. In the last 24 hours, health officials reported only one new case, and there are currently two COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The state has an average 0.6% testing positivity rate over the last seven days, and 256 deaths since the pandemic began.

The move was celebrated by many on Twitter, including on accounts of ski mountains already looking forward to next season.

"Congratulations to the 80% of Vermonters who are now safely and effectively vaccinated!" Magic Mountain’s social team tweeted. "With that, @GovPhilScott has lifted all remaining COVID restrictions effective immediately. Time for some summer fun and looking forward to a blow out winter ski season!!"