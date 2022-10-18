Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

US warned to prepare as COVID cases rise in Europe

Under 15M Americans have received latest booster shots

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
81% of those with 'long COVID' experience some limitations: CDC Video

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Serrie shares how millions of Americans are being impacted by lasting COVID symptoms amid limited federal benefits on 'Special Report.'

Health officials in the U.S. are bracing ahead of an anticipated winter COVID-19 surge as cases rise in Europe

Previously, rising infections in America have trailed Europe, including last winter's omicron spread. 

Cases started trending upward in Europe around early September, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). In its most recent report, the ECDC said "widespread increases were being observed in all indicators."

According to The Seattle Times, Washington state's King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a news briefing that waning immunity, increasing gathering and a return to pre-COVID activity was leading to a surge in Europe

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM ANNOUNCES COVID STATE OF EMERGENCY WILL END IN FEBRUARY 2023

People walk by the National Covid Memorial Wall, a dedication of thousands of hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, in London, Britain, October 4, 2022. 

"This should be a clear warning for us because in the past, major surges in Europe have been a good predictor of what we can expect to see in the U.S. in about four to six weeks," he advised.

In the U.S., data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows that there are over 38,000 daily COVID cases

FAUCI REJECTS COVID RESPONSE CRITICISM, SAYS IT'S 'COMPLETELY CRAZY’ TO CALL HIM POLITICAL

A subway rider passes ads for face masks at Times Square station in Manhattan, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in New York City, U.S., November 14, 2020. 

However, falling temperatures have sparked concerns about increased transmission, as well as the looming threat of a more infectious variant.

Omicron sublineages have been growing in prevalence in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing BA.4.6 and BQ.1.1 growing over the past few weeks.

An installation ahead of a 'Trees For Life' Covid-19 memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, in honour of those who served the nation during the pandemic, and to remember all who died as a result of coronavirus in the UK, Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022. 

This comes as masking and mitigation restrictions have either been lessened or removed entirely. 

The White House is urging Americans to get their omicron-specific bivalent booster to help stave off another surge, but just under 15 million people have received the updated shots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 