Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Painkillers
Published

US FDA issues draft guidance for abuse-deterrent opioid generics

By | Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued draft guidance on Thursday for abuse-deterrent opioid generics, including a recommendation that studies be conducted to demonstrate that generic opioids are no less abuse-deterrent than branded drugs.

The FDA said it was encouraging industry efforts to develop pain medicines that are more difficult to abuse.

The regulator issued guidelines to support increased development of generic versions of approved opioids with abuse-deterrent formulations. (http://1.usa.gov/1LJv02w)

More on this...

This comes two days after the FDA said short-acting opioid painkillers will need to carry strong new warnings that will bring information about addiction and abuse in line with that on long-acting pills.