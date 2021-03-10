US daily COVID-19 deaths drop below 2,000

The latest seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has dropped to around 1,600, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in a White House briefing Wednesday. The number marks a decrease from the average 2,000 daily fatalities the nation had been seeing for the last several weeks.

On Monday, the U.S. recorded 845 coronavirus-related deaths, marking the first time the number of daily fatalities dipped below 1,000 since November.

"While these trends are starting to head in the right direction the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths still remain too high and are somber reminders that we must remain vigilant as we work to scale up our vaccination efforts across this country," Walensky said. "We must continue to use proven prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 they are getting us closer to the end of this pandemic."

On the vaccination front, officials said about 10% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, with the promise of 100 million more doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab announced earlier Wednesday.