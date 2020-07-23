US averaging 2,600 new coronavirus cases per hour: report

The United States is averaging the highest rate of new coronavirus cases in the world, according to a new report. As the country is expected to hit the 4 million case mark Thursday, a Reuters tally found that the U.S. is averaging over 2,600 cases every hour, a significant climb since January when the first case was detected.

The U.S. has seen a rapid rise in Infections since Jan. 21, when it took 98 days to reach 1 million cases. It now took only 16 days for the rate to jump from 3 million to 4 million at a rate of 43 new cases a minute, according to Reuters.

The rate of new infections does not appear to be slowing globally, with the number of cases in the U.S. and South America accelerating the fastest, per the tally. The U.S. ranks second, just behind Chile, for cases per capita at 120 infections per 10,000 people and is sixth globally for the highest deaths per capita with over 143,000 deaths.

California recorded a high in daily case numbers for coronavirus deaths and total cases Wednesday, according to a report in The New York Times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Wednesday that California has the highest number of cases at 400,769. Other states including Missouri, North Dakota and West Virginia, reported highs in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while Alabama, Idaho and Texas reported daily record coronavirus deaths, according to The New York Times database.

Many speculate the reasons behind the surge in coronavirus cases are due to increased testing available. But according to the newspaper, the rise in cases far outpaces the growth in testing. The report states the average test conducted nationwide grew by 80 percent since June, but the daily number of cases has grown by 215 percent.