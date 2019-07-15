Undeclared allergen in beef, chicken product sparks recall

A California company has issued a recall for nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products over misbranding and undeclared allergens. Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc., said the affected products contain wheat, which is a known allergen, but it is not declared on the product label.

The uncooked, marinated products were produced from June 9 through July 10 and were packaged in 20-pound boxes containing four unmarked 5-pound plastic bags. The beef variety was marked as “FIELDSORCE FOOD SYSTEMS, INC. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES” and have lot codes 061019 through 071019. The chicken variety were marked as “FIELDSOURCE FOOD SYSTEMS, INC. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES” and have lot codes 061019 through 071019.

According to a recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the products were shipped to grocery stores in California and used behind the deli counter, but it is not sold raw to customers. The company was notified after a routine FSIS label check, but no adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported.

FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.