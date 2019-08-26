Woman with kidney stones develops sepsis, has all 4 limbs amputated: 'I have never let this get me down'

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

A U.K. woman who suffered from kidney stones developed a sepsis infection that was so severe doctors were forced to remove both of her hands and feet.

Mandy Parkin, 54, of South Yorks, England, told SWNS she went to a local hospital two months ago with what she thought was appendicitis but learned she was suffering from kidney stones. Shortly after, Parkin, who is a grandmother, was told she developed sepsis — a life-threatening medical emergency defined as the body’s “extreme response to an infection,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“A risk with kidney stones is a kidney infection, which can lead to sepsis,” states the Sepsis Alliance.

Not long after, Parkin suffered organ failure and went into septic shock. She was placed in a medically-induced coma, which she remained in until mid-July.

When she awoke, her limbs had turned black due to the infection, ultimately requiring surgeons to amputate them.

Parkin, who is still hospitalized, told SWNS the experience has been a “challenge” but was quick to note she isn’t letting her health issues affect her attitude.

"I have never let any of this get me down. I was able to just take it on board somehow. There's no point in me sitting here saying 'It's not fair,' is there? Where would that get me? It won't make my arms and legs grow back,” she said.

"In one way I'm actually enjoying the new and different challenges that I'm facing every day,” she continued. "I get a kick out of little bits of progress I'm making.”

Additionally, Parkin is now partially deaf due to the infection, which she said has made communication difficult.

Parkin, who runs a small cleaning business and enjoyed an active lifestyle prior to her hospitalization, hopes to be fitted for prosthetics in the next six months.

“I’m quite stubborn so I think I’ll get there,” she said.

“This ordeal has been incredibly difficult for us,” Parkin’s son, Robert, told SWNS. That said, the 31-year-old noted his mother’s strength has inspired him.

“It’s given me my own strength,” he said.