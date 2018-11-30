UK mom dies from blood clot following breast surgery and tummy tuck

A mom of three died from a blood clot 17 days after getting a tummy tuck and boob job from a firm that advertises during hit UK reality show "Love Island."

Beautician Louise Harvey, 36, booked the procedures after feeling self-conscious ever since the birth of her third child.

But despite a family history of blood clots in her GP notes, she was allegedly sent home without any blood thinners. And a little over two weeks after her $14,000 ops she collapsed at home, struggling to breathe.

She was taken to a hospital but died of a pulmonary embolism — a blood clot in one of the blood vessels in the lungs.

Louise’s mum Linda, 52, said the family had a history of pulmonary embolisms but said her daughter believed the operation was safe.

“I want justice for my daughter," Linda said.

“They told her that having both procedures together would be better because she would not have to go through two lots of healing. They said she wouldn’t have to pay twice for the anesthetist and the stay in the room, even the trips down there," she added."

“Louise went to the gym and she was always self-conscious after giving birth to her six-year-old," Linda explained.

“She had lost the weight and she just wanted to get rid of the loose skin. She was beautiful, but some people feel they want to do these things.

“When Louise told me about the double operation I was concerned because your body can only handle so much at a time.”

Louise was mom to Kayleigh, 18, Owen, 11, and Jaxon, 6. Linda is now raising the two young boys.

“Louise had no background health issues, no high blood pressure or anything. She was as fit as a flea," Linda added. “But my nan died of a pulmonary embolism when she was 55. My other daughter has a history of them as well. And I know for a fact Louise had no blood thinners.

“We are deeply worried she has not had the right care.’’

Louise is believed to have booked her “mommy makeover” after a consultation with a company called Transform in her home city of Norwich.

The family said she wanted a tummy-tuck, and to have her existing breast implants enlarged and made perkier. She opted out of liposuction on her hips.

Following the operation in London in June, Louise stayed in the hospital for two nights before heading home. She proudly showed off her new breasts and was recovering “fantastically,” her family said. But she suffered a heart attack on July 3 and was taken back to the hospital, where she died two days later.

An inquest was opened earlier this week where the pulmonary embolism was confirmed as the cause of death. A full hearing will take place in Norwich in March.

NHS England chief Simon Stevens has hit out at ITV for allowing cosmetic surgery ads to be broadcast during popular shows in the U.K., such as "Love Island." He said they put young people under pressure over body image and urged broadcasters to look “very carefully at the kinds of impacts that it is having."

A source also told The Sun that “women are lured in by ads on shows such as 'Love Island' for ops that are unnecessary.

“This was a major f--- up. What Transform [has] done is disgraceful.”

Transform said it has “undertaken a full internal investigation” and is offering support to Louise’s family.

This article originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.